Well this is not something I expected on my April Bingo card, a beta app has been released by NZTA which will show basic licence and car registration details.
Before someone asks though;
Note: This is not a valid licence or form of ID and should not be mistaken for one. You must always have your driver licence with you when driving.
Status, conditions and demerit point balance only and then the basic expected details about up to 5 cars.
https://nzta.govt.nz/about-us/app/
EDIT: Should point out it does require a RealMe Verified login to use it.