Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)NZTA App in Beta has been announced
nedkelly

652 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#312587 29-Apr-2024 18:04
Send private message

Well this is not something I expected on my April Bingo card, a beta app has been released by NZTA which will show basic licence and car registration details.

 

Before someone asks though;

 

Note: This is not a valid licence or form of ID and should not be mistaken for one. You must always have your driver licence with you when driving.

 

Status, conditions and demerit point balance only and then the basic expected details about up to 5 cars.

 

https://nzta.govt.nz/about-us/app/

 

EDIT: Should point out it does require a RealMe Verified login to use it.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
Jase2985
13410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224256 29-Apr-2024 18:19
Send private message

I saw this earlier today.

 

Somewhat handy to have all your car details in one place.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
Behodar
10345 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224271 29-Apr-2024 18:54
Send private message

Well, someone's going to ask it so it might as well be me... Why a separate app instead of via the Wallet licence feature already built into iOS? Does it show extra information that the OS can't?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78962 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224278 29-Apr-2024 19:02
Send private message

I just posted another thread minutes after this thread, now removed. Here's the release:

 

 

The new NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) App is a secure ‘one stop shop’ to provide the services drivers need, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Digitising Government Minister Judith Collins say. 

 

“The NZTA App will enable an easier way for Kiwis to pay for Vehicle Registration and Road User Charges (RUC). It will also display expiry dates for cars’ Warrants of Fitness, Vehicle Registrations and RUC end distance,” Mr Brown says. 

 

“Future App updates will also allow users to easily pay tolls and view their vehicles’ safety ratings.”

 

The rollout of the App will also pave the way for the Government to deliver a Digital Driver Licence in New Zealand.

 

“Cutting out unnecessary bureaucracy and delivering the services New Zealanders need in a convenient and timely way is a priority for this Government, and the way we can do that is by delivering digital solutions,” Mr Brown says. 

 

“This App will reduce the barriers for Kiwis who want to interact with transport public services, making government more accessible.”

 

“The Digital Drivers Licence is an important step towards digitising Government, which will ultimately lead us to better digital services and better outcomes for the public,” Ms Collins says.  

 

“I want to encourage New Zealand drivers to help us with testing this new App. Your engagement and feedback will help greatly improve functionality of the services and information available before a version is released to app stores in coming months.”

 

From Monday, users can visit nzta.govt.nz/app for details about how to download the Beta NZTA App.

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78962 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224279 29-Apr-2024 19:03
Send private message

@Behodar:

 

Well, someone's going to ask it so it might as well be me... Why a separate app instead of via the Wallet licence feature already built into iOS? Does it show extra information that the OS can't?

 

 

Please read the linked page.

 

From the page and I am going to bold here: "Note: This is not a valid licence or form of ID and should not be mistaken for one. You must always have your driver licence with you when driving."

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

olivernz
472 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224339 29-Apr-2024 20:23
Send private message

I've been using it for a while (NZTA internal alpha) and it's a useful app. Especially when checking on rego and WoF. Definitely something worthwhile to have on you phone. And I am sure someday it may also be your actual drivers license ministerial buy-in willing. 

wellygary
8183 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224340 29-Apr-2024 20:28
Send private message

"“The NZTA App will enable an easier way for Kiwis to pay for Vehicle Registration and Road User Charges (RUC)"

 

At the moment to do either of these via their website, I need

 

https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/transactions/renewvehiclelicence/entry
Your renewal notice or the vehicle's plate number
a Visa/Mastercard credit or debit card or your internet banking details

 

https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/v2/purchase-ruc
The plate numbers of the vehicles you are buying RUC for
a Visa or Mastercard credit/debit card or your internet banking details (POLi)
you will need your current odometer reading (if you're buying the first RUC licence

 

But to do this via their app I need a Verified RealME account.... which involves some form of Photo Verification either in person or via a passport...

 

I'm not seeing the "easier" much 

insane
3207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3224347 29-Apr-2024 21:34
Send private message

wellygary:

"“The NZTA App will enable an easier way for Kiwis to pay for Vehicle Registration and Road User Charges (RUC)"


At the moment to do either of these via their website, I need


https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/transactions/renewvehiclelicence/entry
Your renewal notice or the vehicle's plate number
a Visa/Mastercard credit or debit card or your internet banking details


https://transact.nzta.govt.nz/v2/purchase-ruc
The plate numbers of the vehicles you are buying RUC for
a Visa or Mastercard credit/debit card or your internet banking details (POLi)
you will need your current odometer reading (if you're buying the first RUC licence


But to do this via their app I need a Verified RealME account.... which involves some form of Photo Verification either in person or via a passport...


I'm not seeing the "easier" much 



Except you have to do that every time you transact. With the app, once the initial evidence of identity step is done, you're in and done. I'm assuming they will allow you to save CC details and transact in three clicks and a fingerprint.

Now I wonder how long until they mandate location and call record permissions :P






wellygary
8183 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224348 29-Apr-2024 21:41
Send private message

Currently can let browser remember License Plate and CC details....not that much different- except for potentially face/touch id securing the credentials

solaybro
627 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3224356 29-Apr-2024 22:35
Send private message

olivernz:

 

And I am sure someday it may also be your actual drivers license ministerial buy-in willing. 

 

 

 

 

The government has already announced that digital drivers' licenses are in the pipeline. I don't think there is a due date for it though.

rugrat
3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3224361 29-Apr-2024 23:53
Send private message

I don’t have a RealMe login so that’s me out.

 

With the future maybe being digital licenses does that mean you’ll be handing unlocked phone to police officer to walk back to their car with?

Jase2985
13410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224377 30-Apr-2024 05:19
Send private message

rugrat:

 

I don’t have a RealMe login so that’s me out.

 

With the future maybe being digital licenses does that mean you’ll be handing unlocked phone to police officer to walk back to their car with?

 

 

one would assume it would be something they can scan off your phone with theirs

trig42
5793 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3224390 30-Apr-2024 06:59
Send private message

Wonder if it will get rid of the ridiculous 'processing fee' when buying RUCs?

Ge0rge
2019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3224392 30-Apr-2024 07:05
Send private message

Apparently the maximum amount of beta testers has been reached, was unable to have a look at it this morning.

mudguard
2064 posts

Uber Geek


  #3224395 30-Apr-2024 07:12
Send private message

I look forward to a digital licence. I think colleagues in Australia have it. The sole reason I take my wallet anywhere is because of my licence. 

rp1790
735 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3224397 30-Apr-2024 07:17
Send private message

Ge0rge: Apparently the maximum amount of beta testers has been reached, was unable to have a look at it this morning.

 

I just downloaded and installed it so maybe try again.

 

Looks good, I wonder how soon before expiry reminders are for WOF and rego?

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 7
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright