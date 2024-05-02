I'm buying a new car and the dealer has provided me with a list of their terms and conditions. One section says:

7. Consumer Guarantees Act 1993:

7.1. I acknowledge that the Dealer has explained to me that the importer of the Vehicle does not guarantee that repair facilities and spare parts will be available for the Vehicle and that the importer expressly contracts out of the guarantee contained in section 12 of the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993.

7.2. I agree if acquiring the Vehicle for purposes in terms of sections 2 and 43 of the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 that the provisions of that Act will not apply accordingly.

I'm not buying the car for business purposes.

Is a car dealer allowed to contract out of part of the CGA like this? They seem to be saying that if I buy the car then I agree that they don't have to have spare parts for it.