Geektastic

Our motorhome is based on a LWB Volkswagen Crafter chassis.
We drove back from Queenstown recently and it was dark for a couple of hours of the journey. The Crafter is lovely to drive. 180 horsepower twin turbo RWD so despite weighing about 5 tons it’s nice and easy to drive.
However the headlights are rubbish. It’s only 4 years old but doesn’t have LED lights, just conventional bulbs and the visibility compared to, say, my Subaru Outback with full LEDs is woeful.
I’ve seen drop in replacement LED units that simply go where the normal bulbs go. However I’ve no experience of them so not sure if that would be sensible or useful.
Alternatively I could have some sort of additional modern LED lights fitted and wired to the main beam switch I guess.
I won’t be doing it myself. I’m no electrician and mucking about with such things is above my pay grade so I’ll be finding a specialist to do the job.
Anyone have experience of doing something like this?