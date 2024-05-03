Geektastic

Just looked it up.



Depending on the year of your van, there are genuine LED headlights for vw crafters, for example below.







https://vwvanpartsdirect.co.uk/product/crafter-2nd-gen-2017-2020-lhs-led-headlight/

https://vwvanpartsdirect.co.uk/product/crafter-2nd-gen-2017-2020-rhs-led-headlight/

Obviously not a cheap solution, perhaps you could source them out of a wrecked van somewhere to save some coin.

Note the wiring is not nesseraclly a drop in replacement (on the Nissan leaf it is not)





Make sure they come from a market where they drive on the left as the beam patterns are different.

Other options are use high brightness incandescent bulbs (i.e. Philips X-tremeVision PRO150), or having a new wiring harness for the headlights made, triggered by a relay on the current circuits (with fatter wire, hence less voltage drop & more brightness).



Both of the above options will see you bulb life decrease, meaning more frequent replacements are needed.

-----

Just one more note, are the headlights correctly angled. My lexus when I brought it had the dip beams throw super short, and I had them adjusted to point higher as they were well below the legal max. On our other car (nissan leaf), the incandescent headlights are just dull, nothing wrong with the angle.