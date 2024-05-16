Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Wheel alignment needs aftermarket parts?
Lizard1977

#312778 16-May-2024 12:32
I got a couple of new tyres fitted last week to my 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander and had the wheel alignment done. However, I noticed that it's still pulling to the left quite noticeably. I got in touch with the guy that did the work and he said that it is quite common on the Outlander as from factory they have no camber adjustments. He said he's taken as much play out of the strut bolts as possible but it may need an aftermarket strut bolt to get the required camber adjustment to compensate for the camber of the road. Has anyone else encountered this before? First time I've ever heard of a (modern) car needing aftermarket parts just to keep the wheels aligned properly...

BlargHonk
  #3231344 16-May-2024 15:16
We have a slightly older Outlander and have heard similar when we had an Alignment done. They adjusted it as much as they could but we didn't discuss aftermarket parts. 



Lizard1977

  #3231348 16-May-2024 15:23
BlargHonk:

 

We have a slightly older Outlander and have heard similar when we had an Alignment done. They adjusted it as much as they could but we didn't discuss aftermarket parts. 

 

 

Thanks for that.  Did you notice it caused any issues with excessive tyre wear?

Jvipers2
  #3231355 16-May-2024 15:35
Based on my 20 years of owning a car, the aftermarket strut bolt is the easiest and cheapest workaround to correct a vehicle's wheel alignment...

Bushes wear over time and use, thus it could be challenging to correct the alignment to factory specs the older the vehicle is...it's dodgy when the shop recommends the aftermarket strut bolt for both front and back! Else go to another place for a second opinion...



Goosey
  #3231369 16-May-2024 16:00
Jvipers2: Based on my 20 years of owning a car, the aftermarket strut bolt is the easiest and cheapest workaround to correct a vehicle's wheel alignment...

Bushes wear over time and use, thus it could be challenging to correct the alignment to factory specs the older the vehicle is...it's dodgy when the shop recommends the aftermarket strut bolt for both front and back! Else go to another place for a second opinion...

 

 

 

like this guy has said.

 

either the OEM Part is useless or just plain expensive…..cue and enter aftermarket parts…

 

nothing wrong with aftermarket parts…..but just not from temu, Aliexpress etc etc.

 

Mehrts
  #3231661 17-May-2024 10:25
You have to also remember that cars from the factory are designed & built to a tight budget, so quite often stock parts aren't the best in terms of quality or design. It's always a compromise.

This is where aftermarket parts come into the equation. They allow the vehicle owner to improve on the factory ones at a cost. As Goosey said, there's nothing wrong with aftermarket parts as long as they're from a reputable brand & seller.

Camber & castor adjustments are usually the reason why suspension components are replaced with aftermarket ones, as some vehicles don't allow any adjustment at all with the factory setup.

Lizard1977

  #3231754 17-May-2024 12:40
They've quoted me $200 to supply and fit the aftermarket bolts, but have offered to take $50 off given they recently did the alignment for me.

Jvipers2
  #3231901 17-May-2024 15:46
Goosey:


like this guy has said.


either the OEM Part is useless or just plain expensive…..cue and enter aftermarket parts…


nothing wrong with aftermarket parts…..but just not from temu, Aliexpress etc etc.





You'll be surprised what you can get from Temu, Aliexpress etc etc.
You just need a lot of research and a strong literacy in Mandarin..

 
 
 
 

Goosey
  #3231945 17-May-2024 17:54
Lizard1977:

They've quoted me $200 to supply and fit the aftermarket bolts, but have offered to take $50 off given they recently did the alignment for me.



That $150 will include a quick check of the wheel alignment.

ilovemusic
  #3264909 26-Jul-2024 21:44
Jvipers2: 
You'll be surprised what you can get from Temu, Aliexpress etc etc.
You just need a lot of research and a strong literacy in Mandarin..

 

I wouldn't be getting critical parts from Temu etc.

 

🤣

 

 

