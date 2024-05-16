Lizard1977:

I got a couple of new tyres fitted last week to my 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander and had the wheel alignment done. However, I noticed that it's still pulling to the left quite noticeably. I got in touch with the guy that did the work and he said that it is quite common on the Outlander as from factory they have no camber adjustments. He said he's taken as much play out of the strut bolts as possible but it may need an aftermarket strut bolt to get the required camber adjustment to compensate for the camber of the road. Has anyone else encountered this before? First time I've ever heard of a (modern) car needing aftermarket parts just to keep the wheels aligned properly...