jonathan18

Quick question: is it standard for a rental car company to automatically bill for any charge put on a rental EV?

We rented a Polestar 2 for a couple of days this week (I enjoyed aspects of the car, but couldn't live with the cabin as a daily driver - too low a roofline, dark interior, bulky console between the front seats, and the 'drivetrain' tunnel making rear legroom with three in the back seat a real issue. I also didn't like the interface, with some aspects such as turning off the aircon really unintuitive; definitely prefer that on our Tesla).

Anyway, I've just been charged an additional $21, and checking the invoice it appears to be for the amount of charge used. This is despite me using my own BP account when charging the car, as opposed to the company's Chargenet account (via the included fob).

Given I could have charged via the included 3-pin EVSE (and did attempt to, but got an error) or (as I did) pay for charging myself, it seems to me that any charging charges they make should be cross-referenced against their own Chargenet bills to ensure they are recouping for actual costs they've incurred (even with what seems like a pretty steep markup - I paid $9.60 at BP).

And, no, this shouldn't be a bill due to bringing the car back at a low charge - we were told to bring it back at 70% and it was 71%...

TIA.