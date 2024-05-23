Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)CCA and DIN differences for replacement batteries
Aaroona

3192 posts

Uber Geek


#312857 23-May-2024 23:35
Send private message

The battery if my car is weak and needs to be replaced. Its now 12 years old (AGM battery), so has most certainly done its dash.

 

What I am trying to understand is what the differences are in batteries.

 

Current battery is 900CCA / 90Ah.

 

Some places have recommended replacing it with a DIN92AGM / 850CCA / 90-95Ah battery, as well as a DIN88 / 850CCA / 95Ah battery.

 

How much difference does 50CCA make? And what is the difference between DIN88 and DIN92?

 

 

 

Given the battery is going to run me 680-800+,I want to be damn sure its right. The dealership were insanely expensive. 800+ JUST for the battery, not including installation. 

Create new topic
Senecio
2683 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3234020 24-May-2024 07:29
Send private message

What does it say when you type your number plate into this site?

 

Number Plate Search | HCB Technologies Limited | New Zealand's Leading Automotive Battery Supplier

 

 

 

DIN is just a European standard for battery sizes. 

 

DIN88 = 352mm x 174mm x 174mm

 

DIN92 = 348mm x 170mm x 190mm

 

The key for these 2 are the height. Measure your current battery to see if it is 174mm or 190mm high.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Aaroona

3192 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234047 24-May-2024 08:39
Send private message

Senecio:

What does it say when you type your number plate into this site?


Number Plate Search | HCB Technologies Limited | New Zealand's Leading Automotive Battery Supplier


 


DIN is just a European standard for battery sizes. 


DIN88 = 352mm x 174mm x 174mm


DIN92 = 348mm x 170mm x 190mm


The key for these 2 are the height. Measure your current battery to see if it is 174mm or 190mm high.



It shows 850cca 90Ah batteries. But the factory spec for my car is 900cca.

Is there much difference in 50cca?

wellygary
8231 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234051 24-May-2024 08:51
Send private message

Aaroona:

It shows 850cca 90Ah batteries. But the factory spec for my car is 900cca.

Is there much difference in 50cca?

 

TBH I'm not sure that CCA is particularly relevant standard for NZ - its never going to get that cold.... 

 

 

 

"Cold Cranking Amps (CCA) measure a battery’s ability to start an engine in cold climates. 

 

CCA tells you how many amps a 12-volt battery may support for 30 seconds at -17.8 degrees Celsius before the voltage drops to at least 7.2 volts per cell.



Aaroona

3192 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234104 24-May-2024 10:37
Send private message

I've just ordered the G14 Varta 95Ah/850cca battery. Should have it this afternoon. all sources for NZ seem to point to it being suitable. a 900cca of equivalent quality is pushing around $800-$900... crazy.

 

We'll see how I get on this afternoon. I suspect the 50cca difference will have little impact, as you say, the temps don't really get that low here... and anythings got to be better than the voltage drops I am currently experiencing.

 

 

 

EDIT: I managed to get a price beat from HyperDrive for another NZ supplier... so battery has come out to $620 for the Varta G14. 


SATTV
1627 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3234111 24-May-2024 11:17
Send private message

Aaroona:

 

I've just ordered the G14 Varta 95Ah/850cca battery. Should have it this afternoon. all sources for NZ seem to point to it being suitable. a 900cca of equivalent quality is pushing around $800-$900... crazy.

 

We'll see how I get on this afternoon. I suspect the 50cca difference will have little impact, as you say, the temps don't really get that low here... and anythings got to be better than the voltage drops I am currently experiencing.

 

 

 

EDIT: I managed to get a price beat from HyperDrive for another NZ supplier... so battery has come out to $620 for the Varta G14. 

 

 

Some cars have a battery reset process, if you dont do it it will cook the battery in a matter of months.

 

Basically the car computer raises the alternator voltage as the car gets older so when you replace the battery you have to go through the reset procedure to drop the voltage back down to normal.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Aaroona

3192 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234213 24-May-2024 12:00
Send private message

SATTV:

 

Aaroona:

 

I've just ordered the G14 Varta 95Ah/850cca battery. Should have it this afternoon. all sources for NZ seem to point to it being suitable. a 900cca of equivalent quality is pushing around $800-$900... crazy.

 

We'll see how I get on this afternoon. I suspect the 50cca difference will have little impact, as you say, the temps don't really get that low here... and anythings got to be better than the voltage drops I am currently experiencing.

 

 

 

EDIT: I managed to get a price beat from HyperDrive for another NZ supplier... so battery has come out to $620 for the Varta G14. 

 

 

Some cars have a battery reset process, if you dont do it it will cook the battery in a matter of months.

 

Basically the car computer raises the alternator voltage as the car gets older so when you replace the battery you have to go through the reset procedure to drop the voltage back down to normal.

 

John

 

 

Thanks, yes not concerned about this, I will be going through the battery registration process to ensure the alternator doesn't overcharge it.

Oblivian
7281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3234254 24-May-2024 12:52
Send private message

Is it a smart start/stop enabled vehicle by chance.

The price and requirements for those seem to skyrocket because of the brutal continual cranks need.



Jvipers2
201 posts

Master Geek


  #3234288 24-May-2024 13:50
Send private message

50CCA might not make much difference when the battery is new

But give it a few months and you might start to notice the crank isn't as sweet especially if you're in a European make. Asian makes are surprisingly less affected by the battery, unless it is a performance variant...

Aaroona

3192 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234955 26-May-2024 17:32
Send private message

Jvipers2: 50CCA might not make much difference when the battery is new

But give it a few months and you might start to notice the crank isn't as sweet especially if you're in a European make. Asian makes are surprisingly less affected by the battery, unless it is a performance variant...

 

We shall see. Everywhere was recommending this as the replacement battery. Either way, it runs SO much better now- the idle, the fan/aircon, startup, etc. 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright