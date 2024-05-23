The battery if my car is weak and needs to be replaced. Its now 12 years old (AGM battery), so has most certainly done its dash.

What I am trying to understand is what the differences are in batteries.

Current battery is 900CCA / 90Ah.

Some places have recommended replacing it with a DIN92AGM / 850CCA / 90-95Ah battery, as well as a DIN88 / 850CCA / 95Ah battery.

How much difference does 50CCA make? And what is the difference between DIN88 and DIN92?

Given the battery is going to run me 680-800+,I want to be damn sure its right. The dealership were insanely expensive. 800+ JUST for the battery, not including installation.