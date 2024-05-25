Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Is Tongue capacity the same as Tongue Load\Max Download?
#312874 25-May-2024 12:50
I was looking at some bike racks and came across these:

 

https://www.velocirax.co.nz/products/velocirax-3x

 

then noticed that they require a max tongue capacity of 227kg in the "hitch specifications", which seemed quite high especially since they mention subaru crosstrek as a potential vehicle for them? 

 

It also seemed odd that the max tongue capacity required doesn't change from the 3 bike version right through to the 7 bike version... Which got me thinking that maybe I'm misunderstanding the meaning of tongue capacity or something? 

 

 




  #3234561 25-May-2024 13:00
** Note - 2022 and newer Subaru CrossTrek and Outback and Ford Ranger lack sufficient depth on the factory hitch receiver.

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3234563 25-May-2024 13:04
Jase2985:

 

** Note - 2022 and newer Subaru CrossTrek and Outback and Ford Ranger lack sufficient depth on the factory hitch receiver.

 

 

Yeah, I read that as implying that a non-factory hitch receiver can accommodate them on those vehicles. But 227kg seems like a lot for a crosstrek or even outback.  I was more curious about why the tongue capacity rating doesn't change from the 3 bike right up to the 7 bike version when I would have thought that the 7 bike version would have higher tongue load...?

 

PS: and I'm actually looking for a rack for a diesel outlander which I think can take up to 200kg download...  Though after a bit more reading I suspect it has a class 2 receiver so wouldn't work anyway. 




