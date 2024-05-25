I was looking at some bike racks and came across these:

https://www.velocirax.co.nz/products/velocirax-3x

then noticed that they require a max tongue capacity of 227kg in the "hitch specifications", which seemed quite high especially since they mention subaru crosstrek as a potential vehicle for them?

It also seemed odd that the max tongue capacity required doesn't change from the 3 bike version right through to the 7 bike version... Which got me thinking that maybe I'm misunderstanding the meaning of tongue capacity or something?