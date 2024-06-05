Have just upgraded from a BMW i3 33kW (5 years) to a new MG4 Excite 64kW.
Had been using just the 3 free hours electricity a night from Z energy for charging at home, every couple of nights, which was enough for my very modest needs. That added about 18% to the i3 battery.
Now, with 64kW that will add only 8% to the MG.
I know that will be enough for the amount of driving I typically do, but I'm concerned about the long-term effects that a frequent shallow charge will have on the bigger battery.
BTW I intend to do a full 100% equalisation charge once every 1 or 2 months.
So, do we have any lithium battery gurus here who can advise on this?
I could upgrade my 8A granny charger to a 16A one. That should then add 16% in the same time.
Would that make any difference?