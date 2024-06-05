

We used to charge primarily within an even narrower window when we had the one hour of free power with EK! (Ie, we charged basically every day for that one hour, sometimes a bit more.) While I can’t prove causation, I would note that both our EVs seemed to have suffered faster battery degradation over that period than is typical for these models.



Agree that having a much longer window to charge is less hassle; while three hours may be adequate for general charging, charging back from a low SOC will usually need longer. We find the 2100-0700 ‘night rates of our plan means we only need to charge when either car is down to 50-60%, and equally it’s feasible to charge the cars back up after a long trip (over 50% charge overnight on both cars).



(While many will argue that 32A is worth it, personally I’m completely happy with 16A via a caravan plug, and most of the time 8A would be adequate, if a bit less efficient. I understand some Tesla owners have gone with 15A sockets as the Tesla UMC comes with a 15A tail.)