Any thoughts please -

Our decade old(ish) Mazda 3 failed its WOF. It needs two rear bump stops.

A Mazda dealer said best to get proper Mazda parts which include bump stops and dampers all in one, adds up to $930.

A Shock Shop said can just get bump stops, but might as well get new dampers (the Ultima brand apparently) as well, seeing as its about the same for labour, and the dampers are more than a decade old anyway, for $618.

Hence the question, is the more expensive option worth the extra or not ?