We're in a bit of a pickle here as our designated driver had to leave due to a family emergency, leaving us stranded in Lake Tekapo with a rented car that needs to be returned to Christchurch.

If anyone is heading towards Christchurch and wouldn't mind driving our car there, we'd be eternally grateful! Of course, we're more than happy to cover all expenses like gas and snacks for the journey.

Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated. Thanks a bunch in advance!