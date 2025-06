Hi all,

I'm getting a bit confused about this.

my mighty toyota aqua 2014 did not come with a spare tyre, it came with something else that I personally dont trust, anyway, i want to buy a space saver tyre but I cant figure out the correct size.

Current tyre size is 175/65/r15 it has 4 studs.

from my research online i have seem two different size that might work:

T125/70D16 and T125/70D15

question:

How do I worked out the correct size of the space saver tyre?

thank you all 🤗