Brick dropped from motorway overbridge. It just so happens the object was a brick this time. I believe this happens regularly with smaller objects. Barriers have been added on quite a few overbridges to prevent it. I guess it's going to be one more:
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/brick-hurled-on-to-auckland-motorway-smashes-into-familys-car-child-left-traumatised/PL7IMVW4GVFVVOYM6RTZZYPD5E/
Back in my motorcycling days it was common to see small groups of kids standing on overbridges. Most of the time they'd be dropping small random stuff and missing. These days with even more traffic a miss is unlikely and a hit is almost guaranteed. Driving a car now I'm a bit less concerned and don't often look up. Is this something you notice?