Things thrown from motorway overbridge

#315222 24-Jun-2024 11:08
Brick dropped from motorway overbridge. It just so happens the object was a brick this time. I believe this happens regularly with smaller objects. Barriers have been added on quite a few overbridges to prevent it. I guess it's going to be one more:

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/brick-hurled-on-to-auckland-motorway-smashes-into-familys-car-child-left-traumatised/PL7IMVW4GVFVVOYM6RTZZYPD5E/

Back in my motorcycling days it was common to see small groups of kids standing on overbridges. Most of the time they'd be dropping small random stuff and missing. These days with even more traffic a miss is unlikely and a hit is almost guaranteed. Driving a car now I'm a bit less concerned and don't often look up. Is this something you notice?

  #3252372 24-Jun-2024 11:18
Christopher Currie was killed in Auckland by idiots doing this back in 2005

 
 
 
 

  #3252383 24-Jun-2024 11:33
I almost always check the overbridges lest there be a cop with their radar gun lurking up there.




  #3252388 24-Jun-2024 11:38
I’m quite conscious of it, as I am on Reddit often enough to see horrific outcomes from overseas with these types of incidents.

Sunset overbridge is one that has long needed something. It’s fairly exposed and the barriers are low and having ridden my electric scooter across there a few times, I am surprised someone hasn’t gone over the barrier before now, let alone things being biffed off there.




  #3252390 24-Jun-2024 11:40
And then this happens this morning...

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/rush-hour-shock-man-arrested-after-reckless-protest-over-aucklands-southern-motorway/INRO4Q2IL5HFJIGKG24RMGQ4SE/

 

The 57-year-old man suspended himself from a climbing harness over the busy Southern Motorway while throwing white objects.

 

 




  #3252409 24-Jun-2024 12:15
I read the police were "considering laying charges". I hope that was a typo and the reporter really meant "police were considering which charges to lay".

 

 

