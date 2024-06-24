In other threads there seem to be a lot of strong opinions, apparently based on ideological beliefs, about whether or not electric vehicle fires are a major problem. A few weeks ago a neighbour's garage was on fire with a Tesla inside, and my observations are as follows:
- The fire took a considerable time to put out, but was able to be kept under control.
- Flames were shooting several metres into the air, so it was lucky that it was a standalone garage. An internal garage would likely have resulted in a total loss of the home.
- When I spoke to a fireman on site the next morning he tentatively indicated his belief that the fire did not originate from the electric vehicle but more likely from an electrical fault in the garage infrastructure which arose while the vehicle was charging. So the vehicle was likely only an indirect cause.
I'll let you draw your own conclusions, but my impression is that the reality lies somewhere in the middle of the opinions that thrown around on this subject.