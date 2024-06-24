I have a Tesla mobile connector (home charger ie the kind that goes in a 10 or 15A residential wall plug).

It started off by only ever maxxing out at 8A and one day surprised me when I noticed it was drawing 10A.

Apparently a software update to the car had pushed out an update to the charger that said that it could do the full 10A on a regular power outlet.

(Who knew the charger had smarts in it?)

It seems that there was a 'code of practice' rather than a law in AU/NZ that a 10A power outlet should stick to about 80% of its rated value.

At some stage the 'wisdom' changed to 'if its rated at 10A it should be able to take 10A all day long' - which it should.

You can buy 2.2-2.3kw plug in home heaters after all - so there are off the shelf 10A appliances out there.

Perhaps 10A for multiple hours was too much for this situation.

PS. The Tesla charger comes with 2 'tails' ie short power adapter that connects the charger to the wall plug. The 15A plug has a wider earth pin so it will only fit in a 15A wall outlet.

So you shouldnt be able to plug in a 15A changer to a 10A outlet unless you have some dodgy wiring: