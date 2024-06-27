sonyxperiageek



Thanks All. Yeah I have phoned around and the below is what I got. All four tire sizes are 245/45/R18.



The thing with Costco is that they don't do wheel alignments because they don't have the machine there.



I was surprised when the touring tires such as the Turanzas were way more expensive than the Performance RE003s! Bridgestone couldn't even explain that to me when I called up one of their local tire fitting shops.



Has anyone heard of the Pirelli Powergy? The Bridgestone guy said they were better than the RE003s? They are currently cheap apparently because they're on clearance.



Bridgestone did say to me last time I was checking tires out that the Costco stock were all from Aussie and they could be a few year's older stock, rather than the newer stock Bridgestone and Tony's get hence the cheaper price.. Not sure if that matters?



Might be worth trialling the Michelin PS5 from Costco? Although like Delorean said, maybe I just stick with the tried and trusted RE003s.... Decisions decisions!



Tony's Tyres

$1719 (RE003)



Costco

$1827 down to $1677 (RE003s)

$2072 (Turanzas)

$1600 (PS5)

$2385 (PS4s)

$1512 (Premacy 4s)



Bridgestone

$1718 (RE003)

$1412 (Pirelli Powergy)





