sonyxperiageek

Hi all, it's that time again where it's time to replace the tyres on my SV6 Commodore. Last time they were replaced were in 2018! I've currently got the Bridgestone RE003s and they've lasted me 60,000kms which I don't think are bad.
What has surprised me is the fact that these same tyres now will cost me just over $1700 whereas last time they only cost be just over $1200 for all four tyres!!
Does anybody have any recommendations on tyres that may be similar or better than the RE003s that are around the same price range or cheaper?
Thanks.