Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Tyres for a SV6 Commodore
sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#315266 27-Jun-2024 11:05
Hi all, it's that time again where it's time to replace the tyres on my SV6 Commodore. Last time they were replaced were in 2018! I've currently got the Bridgestone RE003s and they've lasted me 60,000kms which I don't think are bad.

What has surprised me is the fact that these same tyres now will cost me just over $1700 whereas last time they only cost be just over $1200 for all four tyres!!

Does anybody have any recommendations on tyres that may be similar or better than the RE003s that are around the same price range or cheaper?

Thanks.




Sony

richms
27826 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253761 27-Jun-2024 11:39
Did you get prices from other places as well? Really wish we had some of the cheap vendors the US gets here to sort the industry out since costco is still at the mercy of local distributors they are not all that much cheaper.




Richard

 
 
 
 

thewabbit
115 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3253765 27-Jun-2024 11:47
As you had RE003s, I'm assuming you're after a performance orientated tyre. I went from RE003s to a set of Pilot Sport 5 on my WRX STI. Great tyres, really rate them

Asteros
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3253767 27-Jun-2024 11:49
What size tyres are you looking for? Important for what is available.

 

In general I've had a good experience with Michelin Pilot Sport 5. They are a high performance tyre, although not in the highest tier for street/track use, similar to those Bridgestones but have a very good reputation for road handling, wet braking and durability.

 

 

 

If you're in Auckland, Costco is a good start. Some of the other authorised Michelin dealers will compete on their prices. I was able to get another outlet to discount to not much more than the Chinese brands.



Senecio
2635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253769 27-Jun-2024 12:01
When I know I’m getting close to new tyre time I try to keep a look out for deals. Bridgestone and other manufacturers often do a 4 for the price of 3 deal a couple of times a year. The last 3 sets of tyres I’ve bought have all been on some kind of deal.

 

 

muppet
2533 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3253770 27-Jun-2024 12:01
Be careful out there when it comes to tyre buying.  I asked a question on Twitter ~1 year ago and was recommended some. I've had nothing but trouble with them.

 

Update: These are what I bought.

Scott3
3883 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3253771 27-Jun-2024 12:03
Do a price check at Costco - Phone their mainline, and ask for the tire center for pricing. Note they are very busy, I had best luck getting through in the last hour before closing time.

 

Many hundreds of dollars cheaper for nice tires when I got my set.

 

 

 

Bridgestone RE003 are well regarded performance tires, Main other option I would cross shop with is the Michelin Pilot Sport range (Others have mentioned the 5, but I think the 4 is pritty good too). They hare a reputation of lasting a bit longer than the RE003's.

 

 

 

You could also look to step down from a performance tire to a touring tire. I have been very happy with the grip of the Michelin Primacy 4 tires on one of our cars.

 

 

 

 

 

Hyperdrive is normally a good place to search online for tires, but I don't know enough about the options to comment:

https://www.hyperdrive.co.nz/products/tyres/227-245/45/18?CustomSearchCategoryId=&CategoryIdLevel2=&searchMethod=2&productType=1&plate=&tyrewidth=245&tyreprofile=45&tyrerim=18&tyrewidthrear=&tyreprofilerear=&tyrerimrear=

Delorean
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3253821 27-Jun-2024 13:51
Just my opinion here

I have owned several Commodores over the years and still have a VE SSV and VF HSV

The Bridgestone RE003 tyres are the only ones on my car. They do cost more but are designed to work with the steering and cam on the Commodore.
I did try another brand and I removed them after a few thousand KMs as they handled like crap.

Stick with them as you know they last for 60kms



sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3253868 27-Jun-2024 15:48
Thanks All. Yeah I have phoned around and the below is what I got. All four tire sizes are 245/45/R18.

The thing with Costco is that they don't do wheel alignments because they don't have the machine there.

I was surprised when the touring tires such as the Turanzas were way more expensive than the Performance RE003s! Bridgestone couldn't even explain that to me when I called up one of their local tire fitting shops.

Has anyone heard of the Pirelli Powergy? The Bridgestone guy said they were better than the RE003s? They are currently cheap apparently because they're on clearance.

Bridgestone did say to me last time I was checking tires out that the Costco stock were all from Aussie and they could be a few year's older stock, rather than the newer stock Bridgestone and Tony's get hence the cheaper price.. Not sure if that matters?

Might be worth trialling the Michelin PS5 from Costco? Although like Delorean said, maybe I just stick with the tried and trusted RE003s.... Decisions decisions!

Tony's Tyres
$1719 (RE003)

Costco
$1827 down to $1677 (RE003s)
$2072 (Turanzas)
$1600 (PS5)
$2385 (PS4s)
$1512 (Premacy 4s)

Bridgestone
$1718 (RE003)
$1412 (Pirelli Powergy)




Sony

Asteros
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3253908 27-Jun-2024 18:00
It appears that back in 2021, the RE004 replaced the RE003. 

 

We don't seem to have access to these newer tyres in NZ. I would take that "Costco gets old stock" comment with a pinch of salt.

 

I do know from experience that Costco are an authorised Michelin NZ retailer however. I managed to get cheaper than Costco prices - I went to JP Tyres in Glenfield, another authorised dealer.

NightStalker
306 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3253915 27-Jun-2024 18:30
Have a look at Bridgestone online as it looks like they are cheaper than quoted, Then get Tonys to price match with $10 extra off each tyre.

 

Also check out Advantage tyres (Beaurepaires) for Michelins.  I went into the shop and they gave me a really good deal on the PS5's that I went with.       

 

sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3253999 28-Jun-2024 01:02
Why is the PS5 cheaper than the PS4 I wonder?

https://advantagetyres.co.nz/product-category/tyre/?width=245&profile=45&rim=18




Sony

sonyxperiageek

2955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3254001 28-Jun-2024 01:44
For those who say the PS5 should last longer than the RE003s, will they last longer than 60,000kms? Obviously depending on the driver, but my RE003s lasted for that long so curious if the PS5s will last even longer or not.




Sony

mudguard
2054 posts

Uber Geek


  #3254007 28-Jun-2024 06:46
sonyxperiageek: Why is the PS5 cheaper than the PS4 I wonder?

https://advantagetyres.co.nz/product-category/tyre/?width=245&profile=45&rim=18

 

 

 

That link showed a Pilot Sport 4 vs Pilot Sport 5.

 

The S version is generally a more sports orientated tyre so probably adds a premium to pricing. There is supposed to be a Pilot Sport 5 S, but might get a name change to PSS5.

 

I went through this drama trying to find PS4S for smaller wheels but had to get PS3 (no S). 

Handle9
11086 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3254009 28-Jun-2024 07:06
Asteros:

It appears that back in 2021, the RE004 replaced the RE003. 


We don't seem to have access to these newer tyres in NZ. I would take that "Costco gets old stock" comment with a pinch of salt.


I do know from experience that Costco are an authorised Michelin NZ retailer however. I managed to get cheaper than Costco prices - I went to JP Tyres in Glenfield, another authorised dealer.



It’s stupidly easy to find out how old the tyres are from the date code on them. It sounds like tyre shop FUD.

Asteros
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3254011 28-Jun-2024 07:13
sonyxperiageek: For those who say the PS5 should last longer than the RE003s, will they last longer than 60,000kms? Obviously depending on the driver, but my RE003s lasted for that long so curious if the PS5s will last even longer or not.

 

 

 

I went through this thought process replacing my Continental SportContact 5. Had lots of positive feedback from friends regarding durability but settled on tyre tests from multiple German magazines/organisations (they seem to be the only ones doing this sort of comparison). Pilot Sport 5 are renowned for their durability as well as wet and dry handling and braking.

 

https://www.tyrereviews.com/Article/2024-Sport-Auto-Summer-Tyre-Test.htm

 

https://www.tyrereviews.com/Article/2023-Tyre-Reviews-Performance-Tyre-Test.htm

 

 

 

 

