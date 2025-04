JDM cars are extremely common in NZ. There are 77 of them for sale on trademe at the moment.



I can't comment specifically on the Freed, but in general in NZ there is widespread support for JDM vehciles, and they (incl many models that have never been sold new in NZ) make up a decent chink of our fleet.



Of course the odds of glass etc being in stock if you break a window etc is higher if you have a more common car, but I won't expect any issue sourcing parts for a Freed.

One thing to be aware off, is many cars in Japan with turn key start do not have an immobiliser, which means models like the aqua have become very popular with thieves. Doesn't generally impact push button start cars (except the aqua which is so popular with theives that insurance claims from people breaking the window before checking to see if it is a push button start.



Note also immobilizers can be retrofitted.





There are a whole bunch of regulations to comply with, but I don't expect a 2017 car would have any issue.



Cars need to be super clean to avoid getting stung an expensive clean by biosecurity NZ.

Depending on a bunch of things you may need to pay GST, could be worth looking it up.





Generally JDM cars do not have the option to change displays to English (some models like the leaf have people who will convert them for a fee). JDM radio head units don't pick up many NZ radio stations, but this can be fixed with a band expander (or ideally a head unit swap if it is not integrated into other functions in the car.