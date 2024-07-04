Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kia EV5 - Pricing announced.
Scott3

#315340 4-Jul-2024 23:47
$67990 - $85,450 + ORC.

88kWh BYD Blade LFP battery on all models.

555km WLTP-3 range on FWD & 500km WLTP-3 on AWD. Hyundai / Kia EV's tend to get close to their rated ranges in NZ conditions (some other brands miss by a long way).

1250kg tow rating.

 

141kW max fast charging (no 800v charging here

https://www.stuff.co.nz/motoring/350332507/nzs-best-priced-ev-kia-announces-ev5-pricing

 

 

 




Very strong offering. Compared to the model Y (segment leader), for the base models are basically the same price, but the EV5 gets dramatically more range, v2L., a dashboard display, physical keys etc. Of course the base model Y still has it's selling points of performance, and the tech stuff like built in dash cam. 

maoriboy
  #3256527 5-Jul-2024 09:32
Interesting. I thought the prices had already been confirmed. They match the prices shown in the pre-release brochure I received back in April.

 

 

 





 
 
 
 

jameshammond
  #3256531 5-Jul-2024 09:52
The article headline is frustrating: NZ’s best-priced EV? Kia announces EV5 pricing | Stuff

 

 

 

It is by no measure the best-priced EV. The Atto 3 is more than 10k cheaper. Makes you wonder if it is a sponsored post or just terrible journalism.

Scott3

  #3256537 5-Jul-2024 10:21
jameshammond:

 

The article headline is frustrating: NZ’s best-priced EV? Kia announces EV5 pricing | Stuff

 

 

 

It is by no measure the best-priced EV. The Atto 3 is more than 10k cheaper. Makes you wonder if it is a sponsored post or just terrible journalism.

 



I guess they are trying to draw a distinction between cheapest, and best priced, i.e. best value.

But the latter is highly subjective. 



Obraik
  #3256576 5-Jul-2024 11:43
I would have expected sharper pricing. The base model is a tad more expensive than a Tesla Model Y RWD, for less space, less charging power. The AWD is quite a bit more than the AWD Model Y.

 

It's good to have more options, but it seems pretty wild that a Kia is the same price as a Model Y. Even the Kia EV6 is not far off the EV5's pricing.




boosacnoodle
  #3256585 5-Jul-2024 12:09
The EV6 is frankly enormous and doesn't fit in the average carpark. Can't imagine the EV5 is much different.

Obraik
  #3256586 5-Jul-2024 12:10
boosacnoodle:

 

The EV6 is frankly enormous and doesn't fit in the average carpark. Can't imagine the EV5 is much different.

 

 

Are you thinking of the EV9?




jonathan18
  #3256616 5-Jul-2024 13:47
Here ya go…

 

(L, W, H)

 

EV5: 4615 / 1875 / 1750

 

EV6: 4695 / 1890 / 1550

 

EV9: 5010 / 1980 / 1780

 

MY: 4751 / 1921 / 1624



jonathan18
  #3256627 5-Jul-2024 13:56
I’d missed that Kia were going with LFP batteries for the EV5 - does that make them the first non-Tesla or Chinese-owned manufacturer to use them?

ANglEAUT
  #3256750 5-Jul-2024 18:28
Why is the AWD @ 500km less than the 2WD with 540km?




Mehrts
  #3256759 5-Jul-2024 18:51
ANglEAUT:

 

Why is the AWD @ 500km less than the 2WD with 540km?

 

Well, there's the added weight from the extra motor...

jonathan18
  #3256760 5-Jul-2024 19:02
Mehrts:

ANglEAUT:


Why is the AWD @ 500km less than the 2WD with 540km?


Well, there's the added weight from the extra motor...



… plus that second motor is sucking more juice from the battery (an additional 70kw so a total of 230kw vs 160kw for the 2WD), and less juice left = less range.

Obraik
  #3256761 5-Jul-2024 19:05
jonathan18: 
… plus that second motor is sucking more juice from the battery (an additional 70kw so a total of 230kw vs 160kw for the 2WD), and less juice left = less range.

 

That depends how they do it. If it's like Tesla, one of the motors (in Tesla's case, the front) is only used when it's needed, otherwise it's just free spinning and the car is predominantly RWD/FWD. But yes, if you do stuff that engages the extra motor a lot, it will use more power




Scott3

  #3256770 5-Jul-2024 19:23
ANglEAUT:

 

Why is the AWD @ 500km less than the 2WD with 540km?

 

 

Pretty normal with all cars for the AWD to be a little less efficient, and hence have a slightly lower range.

 

  • A whole bunch more stuff needs to be spinning. Various bearings, CV's, an additional differential, and in most EV's an entire additional motor. Everything moving has friction, so having more stuff moving means more losses
  • The additional kit to drive the second axle has significant weight. More weight has an impact on efficiency.

Some EV models (mach-e, tesla 3 & y) only package the AWD trim with a bigger battery, to more than cover the efficiency hit 

 

 
Below is for the Mach-e

Note when going from RWD to AWD, the battery gets 26% bigger, but the range only goes up 17%, indicating an efficiency kit





If we look at the kia EV6, the range between the RWD Long range and AWD long range drops from 528km to 506km. Not as dramatic of a change as the EV5, but still a material drop.


And for a petrol comparison the Mazda CX-30 SKYACTIV-G 2.5 gest 7.3L/100km as 2wd or 7.6L/100km as AWD (both numbers 3P-WLTP conversion). Oddly the AWD also gets a tank size reduction (from 51L to 48L), likely it was in the way of a drive shaft or similar, so it will get quite a bit less range.

Handle9
  #3256780 5-Jul-2024 20:07
jameshammond:

 

The article headline is frustrating: NZ’s best-priced EV? Kia announces EV5 pricing | Stuff

 

It is by no measure the best-priced EV. The Atto 3 is more than 10k cheaper. Makes you wonder if it is a sponsored post or just terrible journalism.

 

 

It's motoring journalism so probably both.

