$67990 - $85,450 + ORC.
88kWh BYD Blade LFP battery on all models.
555km WLTP-3 range on FWD & 500km WLTP-3 on AWD. Hyundai / Kia EV's tend to get close to their rated ranges in NZ conditions (some other brands miss by a long way).
1250kg tow rating.
141kW max fast charging (no 800v charging here
https://www.stuff.co.nz/motoring/350332507/nzs-best-priced-ev-kia-announces-ev5-pricing
Very strong offering. Compared to the model Y (segment leader), for the base models are basically the same price, but the EV5 gets dramatically more range, v2L., a dashboard display, physical keys etc. Of course the base model Y still has it's selling points of performance, and the tech stuff like built in dash cam.