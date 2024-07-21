Reanalyse:

I was driving on that highway those mornings.

The entire highway was under fog for an entire week (including today), visibility terrible at best.

The roads were completely frozen in the morning, ice everywhere.

Everyone around us were driving between 30-60kph!

There were signs but they were few and far between. You can't put up a sign every 100m on a highway that is 100km long.

should they have closed the road? well everyone else got to their destination ok it seems.

re 4WD: is useful for gaining speed, useless for scrubbing speed, and not much help if both wheels on the same axle are on ice at the same time.