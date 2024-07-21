Headline "Motorist says buses were 'flying along' before crash, company says it was a safe speed"
Well company, if it was safe speed why did both buses crash. Probably a legal speed but given conditions certainly not a safe speed.
Tekapo's a long way from Southland.
Black ice, apparently you cant see it so there may have been a patch, who knows, we wont know until the accident investigation is complete.
I know enough to be dangerous
I was driving on that highway those mornings.
The entire highway was under fog for an entire week (including today), visibility terrible at best.
The roads were completely frozen in the morning, ice everywhere.
Everyone around us were driving between 30-60kph!
There were signs but they were few and far between. You can't put up a sign every 100m on a highway that is 100km long.
should they have closed the road? well everyone else got to their destination ok it seems.
re 4WD: is useful for gaining speed, useless for scrubbing speed, and not much help if both wheels on the same axle are on ice at the same time.
also nowhere near Southland, maybe around 10 hrs drive away.
"Qiao said after checking records he believed their bus was operating at safe speed, but said the road “was really bad” with black ice."
The first and second parts of that sentence seem to contradict each other.
A safe speed, would be a speed to suit the conditions.
Reanalyse:
Don't believe everything you read in the media! The fact that all passengers were wearing seatbelts suggests someone was taking safety seriously, and the fact there were no fatalities might suggest that speed at the time of the accident wasn't as high as suggested.
Worth noting that the police haven't indicated speed was a factor - they will have something to say once they have completed their investigation no doubt, but perhaps sensible to wait for their verdict.
Batman:
About 5
Chrisclarke:
Unless media reports that the bus(es) had rolled several times are wrong you can't defend the speed. Any road surface shaded by trees or hillsides is likely to be icy. Even our street in Wellington had its share of ice.
jfanning:
Batman:
Depends on how much ice is on the road!
Bung:
Chrisclarke:
I didn't defend the speed, simply stated that the speed might not have been as high as suggested in the media. Even at very low speeds, a vehicle can roll if it leaves the road and finds itself in a ditch or on a bank. Without breaking any confidences, I was directly involved in the response to this incident, so have some knowledge of what happened.
apparently might have temp speed reduction in dangerous part, down to 30 or 50
https://www.odt.co.nz/regions/south-canterbury/crashes-could-prompt-major-speed-limit-drop-sh8
A number of years back and before the time that everyone had cell phones I was visiting some friends and another couple were late but eventually turned up. They had lost control on a slight bend in Taranaki ending up in a ditch and suspected black ice. Conditions at the time were agreeable. Police charged them with reckless driving (IIRC) and were not interested in checking the road surface or even listening to them at all. The attitude was if you've come off the road you were simply not driving to the conditions no matter the road surface.
MadEngineer:
A number of years back and before the time that everyone had cell phones I was visiting some friends and another couple were late but eventually turned up. They had lost control on a slight bend in Taranaki ending up in a ditch and suspected black ice. Conditions at the time were agreeable. Police charged them with reckless driving (IIRC) and were not interested in checking the road surface or even listening to them at all. The attitude was if you've come off the road you were simply not driving to the conditions no matter the road surface.
thats the old school mentality that you can drive "perfectly" and road conditions don't play a role. its like people expect you to see every pothole even when its raining and they are all under water.