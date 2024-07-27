Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Holden disposal - running, but poor condition
What's the best way to get rid of a 2003 Holden Commodore VY V6? 290,000 km

It's sad, but the old workhorse needs to go. It runs and is warranted, but

- reports an airbag problem
- has radiator leak
- generally poor condition

Google gives many excessively SEO'd sites for car removal services. I can drive the car to a wrecker's site.

It doesn't look like Trade Me is a good fit, and their fee would be a substantial proportion of the car's value.

Can anyone recommend a place to go? I'm in the eastern bays, central Auckland.

gzt

Imo put it on trade me you will get good auction money for it.

Alternatively there are many car disposal services that come to you and give at least scrap value to take it away. $200 or so last time I called one. That was a while ago.

A specialist Holden wrecker should give more than scrap.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
Facebook marketplace then - people will buy it to fix it up because they dont make them like they used to anymore.




Richard rich.ms

If not trade me then a wrecker will collect it off you for cash. Make sure you properly do change of ownership to them and don’t be surprised if you spot it on the road a year later.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



get valuation from wrecker, sell it on facebook marketplace for the value given

gzt: Imo put it on trade me you will get good auction money for it.

 

I second this.

 

Years ago I was selling a shitter that still ran, was out of WoF, and was not worth getting a WoF for in my opinion.  I listed it for $1 reserve.  Added HEAPS of photos.  Described all the faults with lots of detail.  Around 15 mins later I had a call from someone who pulled my number from another listing.  Offered $800, so I said I'd put the Buy Now on for him.  Did so 90 seconds later.  2 minutes later he called back, sounding pretty annoyed?  Someone else had bought it out from under him.  I was apologetic but said there was nothing I could do.

 

You have a classic Holden.  Don't let it get crushed.  Give someone a chance to buy it as a project and drive their partner nuts with parts left all over the kitchen for years to come.  Taking it away becomes someone else's problem!

 

TradeMe fees for a car auctioned with a reserve of less than $2000 is $49.




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Definitely $1 reserve on Trademe. The fee is $49 and I'm almost certain you will have no activity on the auction until the last 5 minutes, and then all the Holden fanboys who have it saved on their watchlist will come out of the woodwork and a bidding war will ensue.

 

Your V6 VY has many interchangeable parts with the V8 and HSV variants - owners of these vehicles often buy whole parts cars to give them access to bumpers, fenders, doors, glass, headlights/indicators, suspension components and all the dozens of hard to find interior parts for their restorations. 

 

Remember you're dealing with a vehicle that despite only being around 20 years old, people can't go down to the dealer to buy new parts for anymore. And while Rare Spares often has aftermarket items available, they're not colloquially called "Dear Spares" for nothing...

 

My friend has a VS Commodore and sourcing parts from wreckers is now nigh on impossible - they are just old enough now that they are no longer being wrecked - people are actively trying to save them from the scrapper - even the V6's. the VX/VY/VZ will be next for this.

 

If the $49 fee for a $1 reserve auction still doesn't appeal, just wait until Trademe has a free listing promotion - they seem to be running them around once a month lately. A few weeks ago I sold a friend's tired old Touareg on Trademe using the free listing promotion and it didn't cost a cent AND there was a bidding war at the end which saw us fetch a decent price for it.

 

We were super honest in listing all the known faults/electrical gremlins (there were a lot) and recommended inspection prior to purchase, and stated the vehicle was sold as-is where-is. Nobody viewed or test drove it, but the guy who bought it seemed stoked - he flew in to Christchurch and drove it back to Queenstown (it was wof'd and reg'd).

I echo the TradeMe idea. We've sold some real shocking cars over the years (obviously listing the issues and pointing out they're used and abused work cars) and we still sold them for sometimes 5-6x what I imagined they'd be worth.







Echo others, Sell on TM, one mans trash is another mans treasure




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

I have a 2003 VY V6 done nearly 450,000 km and it runs well. I do over 600 km most weeks in it.

 

The airbag fault is most likely a very easy fix. The radiator is a very easy fix. These are not show stoppers for anyone interested in one of these. The k's aren't all that high for its age.

 

They're an easy car to look after and really reliable. Consumable parts are not hard to get.

 

I'd be very surprised if you don't get much better money via Trademe than what a wrecker will give you. 




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Someone (probably lots of someones) will want it .... its made in "Straya" and is full of the "Vibe"....  its a rolling National treasure :) 

Honestly if I had money to burn on a silly car and were mechanically inclined, I'd absolutely want to pick that up off you, and I'm sure there's plenty of people with the will and resources to keep that sucker running.

 

Facebook Marketplace, Trademe, or even talk to someone local you've noticed has more cars than people around the house and I'm sure you'll easily find it a new home.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

Technofreak: I have a 2003 VY V6 done nearly 450,000 km and it runs well. I do over 600 km most weeks in it. The airbag fault is most likely a very easy fix. The radiator is a very easy fix. These are not show stoppers for anyone interested in one of these. The k's aren't all that high for its age.

I've never owned one. I look from time to time. I didnt want to say earlier but now you've commented I can say 250k for these cars is usually just the first owner ; ).

