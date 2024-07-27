Definitely $1 reserve on Trademe. The fee is $49 and I'm almost certain you will have no activity on the auction until the last 5 minutes, and then all the Holden fanboys who have it saved on their watchlist will come out of the woodwork and a bidding war will ensue.

Your V6 VY has many interchangeable parts with the V8 and HSV variants - owners of these vehicles often buy whole parts cars to give them access to bumpers, fenders, doors, glass, headlights/indicators, suspension components and all the dozens of hard to find interior parts for their restorations.

Remember you're dealing with a vehicle that despite only being around 20 years old, people can't go down to the dealer to buy new parts for anymore. And while Rare Spares often has aftermarket items available, they're not colloquially called "Dear Spares" for nothing...

My friend has a VS Commodore and sourcing parts from wreckers is now nigh on impossible - they are just old enough now that they are no longer being wrecked - people are actively trying to save them from the scrapper - even the V6's. the VX/VY/VZ will be next for this.

If the $49 fee for a $1 reserve auction still doesn't appeal, just wait until Trademe has a free listing promotion - they seem to be running them around once a month lately. A few weeks ago I sold a friend's tired old Touareg on Trademe using the free listing promotion and it didn't cost a cent AND there was a bidding war at the end which saw us fetch a decent price for it.

We were super honest in listing all the known faults/electrical gremlins (there were a lot) and recommended inspection prior to purchase, and stated the vehicle was sold as-is where-is. Nobody viewed or test drove it, but the guy who bought it seemed stoked - he flew in to Christchurch and drove it back to Queenstown (it was wof'd and reg'd).