What's the best way to get rid of a 2003 Holden Commodore VY V6? 290,000 km
It's sad, but the old workhorse needs to go. It runs and is warranted, but
- reports an airbag problem
- has radiator leak
- generally poor condition
Google gives many excessively SEO'd sites for car removal services. I can drive the car to a wrecker's site.
It doesn't look like Trade Me is a good fit, and their fee would be a substantial proportion of the car's value.
Can anyone recommend a place to go? I'm in the eastern bays, central Auckland.