I need a weekend runabout to ferry me around the DIY Golden Triangle (Home --> Bunnings --> Tip --> Repeat). I want something that will take a reasonably robust set of roof racks, mostly for timber lengths and sheets of plywood. I've only ever used the gutter style of roof racks before and have just been reading up about roof rack styles you can fit to cars. The clamp or strap style seems to me to be asking for the paint to rub off and rust to set in (I live coastally). Should I be looking for something that has factory roof rails to save myself some heartache later?
If it makes a difference, I'm currently thinking station wagon. The Toyota Corolla Fielder looks ideal for what I need, but most don't have roof rails. So also looking at Ford Mondeo, Hyundai i30 and Mazda 6 / Atenza. Any recommendations of what to look for (and avoid) gratefully received.