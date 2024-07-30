



I have a set of Rhino Rack clamp on rails, that have a flat platform on them. The clamps have rubber protection top and bottom so there is no risk of metal on metal damage, and the clamps do up very securely - if they are moving and rubbing the paint, you have much bigger problems.



Despite being reasonably aerodynamic, they do make a bit of noise at 100k, and more so if you have something on them. I have also noticed, just once, that a particular cross wind at highway speeds made a very annoying whistle.



Build quality is good, and DIY fitting was easy enough



I do wonder however if, for the use case you have described, a small single axle trailer would not be a better option. Roof racks a are bit of a pain to load, especially if you are talking about construction/ diy materials. Got to lift them up above your head, tying things on is harder, and there is also the weight limit of the roof and rack combination to consider - and not just a static load, but dynamic forces when moving too. Easy to slip and damage the car too



I find the trailer to more versatile - you're not going to appreciate putting builders mix or cement on a roof rack! Trailer gives you the flexibility to carry loose loads like soil or garden waste, timber or plywood, or other awkward shaped stuff like a fridge or a couch. It's also not on the car when you don't need it, and you could probably pick a second hand one up for the same or less than the price of some roof racks. Yes, it has ongoing costs in the form of WoF, tyres etc - but trailer rego can also be left to lapse if you're not using it, and you can buy more when you need it without having to back-pay - it's not subject to continuous licensing.



Food for thought perhaps.