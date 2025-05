The cost of your airport shuttle is a rounding error on a trip like yours so I wouldn’t scrimp over an extra $50 there and back. Especially given the stress involved in getting a family to the airport in time.



We had to get six to the airport and back with similar baggage so I booked a taxi van. It was very low stress and timely. I searched but can’t find the name sorry but the cost was about $90 each way from Remuera.