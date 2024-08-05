kingdragonfly

This video was posted 11 months ago by an Australian off road enthusiast "AllOffroad 4x4 Adventures TV"
He reviewed this product. From the manufacturers website, DCS Deep Cycle Systems, deepcyclesystems.com.au
"Lithium Cranking & Starter Battery for Car, 4wd, RV & Boat
They are able to withstand extreme levels of vibrations and shocks and are most suited for military, marine & 4WD applications."
DCS was not happy about this Youtube review, and are suing for defamation
For some reason, this case has garnered some international attention. A good number of Youtube creator has come to the creator's defense, AllOffroad.
Defamation cases arise about ten times more often in Australia than in the United Kingdom. link
Defamation cases in the US are much more stringent than Australia, and thus defamation cases are rare.
Australia’s defamation laws have been criticized for being outdated and overly punitive. link
DCS Lithium LiFePo4 Under Bonnet Update: I went back to Lead Acid (under bonnet) 2023
AllOffroad 4x4 Adventures TV