kingdragonfly

DCS' lawsuit against youtuber who reviewed their product gets funnier & funnier



From the presenter Louis Rossmann:



"The Australian government has demonstrated through over 400 pages of their own research -- and testing that they funded through their own renewable energy agency -- that Deep Cycle Systems batteries suck. They are literally at the bottom of the pack.



[The plaintiff being sued by DCS] Stephen Fischer does not have to do anything to prove that in his testing, that this is correct.



He could simply walk into the Australian Court, print out papers from the Australian government, lay them down and say does this company not suck? Because they do.



Now to be clear the batteries that are being tested here are not the same batteries that Stefan went over in his video. Stefan was reviewing the fact that other batteries that DCS makes suck balls, but it's pretty damn good evidence."



