duckDecoy:

For 6 weeks with a fairly new battery, you can likely get away with doing nothing. If I get time, I try to make sure the cars have had a wash in the last week or so, and I top of the 12V batteries with a plug in charger in the last few days.



That said, I suspect we had a weak battery on our leaf the last time we end overseas, and got home it having a flat 12v battery (and the damage from being flat was enough that that 12v battery needed replacing soon after). It was parked in the garage, and I have a smart charger, so could have easily plugged it in, but decided wrongly it was not needed. Have some regret on that on that decision.



Ideally for long term storage you would:

Clean the car

Store it in a garage (with a window down so the interior can ventilate)

Keep it on a smart charger

Charge the battery fully before hand if that is not possible

Pump up tyres to max sidewall to reduce the chance of flat spots forming on tyres (really overkill for 6 weeks).

Have somebody drive the car & check the tyre pressures every three - for months

If the above is not viable and it going to be more than say 6 months, put the car on blocks.

On disconnecting the battery, needing to break out the spanners makes this more of a chore than putting a charger on. Also many car need a bunch of stuff done by the driver when power is reconnected. My Lexus resets the seatbelt alarms, requires every widow to be cycled from the door local switch before the drivers door remotes will work, looses radio stations etc. Of course if you are willing to do that stuff it is an OK option.



On Jump pack's, I do have some lithem based ones, which are great, but they are a last resort plan. Lead acid batteries do get damaged from sitting flat for a long time. If the car is going to be in a garage with power, putting the money towards a charger would be my first pick.

Solar trickle chargers do exist for cars stored outside, but I have never tried one.







If it is an EV, they are best stored with the pack somewhere in the middle, so it good to run the pack down to somewhere in the middle. Some EV's (i.e. Tesla's) are best stored plugged in, are best stored unplugged (like the leaf).