I've bought an 2010 Hyundai i30 as weekend runabout and learner vehicle for Really-Not-Little-Anymore-Miss MDF. I'm looking to upgrade the OEM headunit which - of course - doesn't have a standard single or double DIN opening. Key requirement is adding a reversing camera while keeping things reasonably neat.

I'd be keen for anyone's thoughts about dedicated Android headunits (c.f., name brand proprietary systems that have Android Auto as an option). Some reviews online rave about them, while other reviews are full of comments about firmware hacked to tell fibs about specs, lag, incompatibility etc. A unit with reasonable (advertised) specs isn't exactly super cheap, and I'm also vaguely concerned about a repeat of Android TV experiences where the built in smarts age out of usefulness and you end up adding a STB anyway. I'd can take the pain of a fiddly installation, but I'd want to be confident it was worthwhile.

In particular, if the only thing I was really using the head unit for was Android Auto/screen mirroring while my phone does all the heavy lifting, I'm wondering if a better, simnpler and cheaper option is to just keep the current head unit for sound and use a really dumb reversing monitor, or perhaps this style of external Android Auto monitor mounted somewhere on the dash.

Thoughts? Other options?