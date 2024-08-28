On the hunt to replace my sons original basic VW head unit with one that has apple carplay.

Found a Sony unit from supercheap auto but nervous about installing myself and getting all the correct harnesses etc.

Sony XAV-AX1000 Apple Carplay Head Unit | Supercheap Auto New Zealand

Any Geekzoners recommend Auckland based companies that (supply) and install or recommend decent double din head units.

Would be keen on adding a reverse camera if reasonable priced. Not sure how complicated they are to install.

Not looking to spend megbux