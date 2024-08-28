Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)New Apple carplay head unit for 2013 VW Polo
mortonman

268 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#315895 28-Aug-2024 15:30
On the hunt to replace my sons original basic VW head unit with one that has apple carplay. 

 

Found a Sony unit from supercheap auto but nervous about installing myself and getting all the correct harnesses etc. 

 

Sony XAV-AX1000 Apple Carplay Head Unit | Supercheap Auto New Zealand

 

Any Geekzoners recommend Auckland based companies that (supply) and install or recommend decent double din head units. 

 

Would be keen on adding a reverse camera if reasonable priced. Not sure how complicated they are to install. 

 

 

 

Not looking to spend megbux

Peppery
918 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3276351 28-Aug-2024 17:52
In my last Golf (and a family member's Beetle) I swapped out the headunit for an RCD330 from Aliexpress that supported CarPlay. Since it's a VW unit the wiring harness was plug and play and the install took 5 minutes.

 
 
 
 

Tockly
345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3276365 28-Aug-2024 18:18
I changed the head unit in my son's 2009 Corolla and SuperCheap had the correct harness and it was an extremely simple install. A few screws, removing the old unit, connecting the new one and refitting the screws. 

 

Hardest bit was running the microphone cable!!




 

lxsw20
3517 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3276376 28-Aug-2024 19:02
If budget is a concern as you've mentioned then YouTube a self install. It's fairly straight forward. 

 

 

 

As above the aliexpress options are worth considering for a plug and play solution.

