WLTP published efficiency (kWh /100km or Wh/km) is based on recharged electric energy from the mains per electric range, so already includes this loss.



The original shape Renault Zoe (especially the Q90 variant which supports 43kW AC Charging) is well known poster child for inefficient charging. It has a cleaver charger which pulled double duty with some drivelines components to deliver a wide range of fast charging options. (R90 variant supported 22 kW AC charging & Q90 43kW AC charging). No DC charging on the original shape Zoe, as they were backing fairly quick AC charging. Subsequently the market has spoken, and high power AC charging is largely out in favor of DC, so the new shape Zoe (not sold in NZ as it didn't get a good enough crash rating to qualify for our rebate) has a DC charge port.



As you can see below the charging efficiency can be as low as 69% on a 10A feed (I guess it is even worse at 8A). This is getting to a point where it is not only wasteful, but also significantly increases charging time.

Most (all?) other EV's have dedicated chargers, not pulling double duty with the driveline so are a lot more efficient.

I would have expected 90 - 95%





Can't find the source document for that article. I wonder if they charged the cars really slowly (say 10 A single phase)? There is a whole bunch of stuff that is on during charging (cars computer, coolant pump etc), so as a general rule AC charging a EV closer to it's max rate is more efficient.