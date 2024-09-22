Had a tiki tour yesterday so tried out android auto and google maps.

As I drove north through the Thames turnoff round-about on SH2, it advised me there was a mobile speed camera ahead.

And lo and behold 3 seconds later there was a red van parked on the side of the road.

As I proceeded up SH2 towards Auckland, near the Heavens Rest passing lanes it advised me again of a mobile speed camera.

Not another one already I thought to myself.

It was further away this time, and turned out to be a marked police car parked up outside that abandoned cafe before Maramarua.

My curiosity was piqued as I continued on my journey wondering what, if anything, Google Maps had to say as I approached the stationary speed camera at The Pink Pig.

Zero, zilch, nada.

And again for the stationary camera between Bombay and Pukekohe, it was eerily silent.

How did Google know about either of the mobile vehicles, and not know about the stationary cameras?