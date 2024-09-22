Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) Speed cameras - how does Google know?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3395 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#316170 22-Sep-2024 11:48
Send private message

Had a tiki tour yesterday so tried out android auto and google maps.

 

As I drove north through the Thames turnoff round-about on SH2, it advised me there was a mobile speed camera ahead.

 

And lo and behold 3 seconds later there was a red van parked on the side of the road.

 

As I proceeded up SH2 towards Auckland, near the Heavens Rest passing lanes it advised me again of a mobile speed camera.

 

Not another one already I thought to myself. 

 

It was further away this time, and turned out to be a marked police car parked up outside that abandoned cafe before Maramarua.

 

My curiosity was piqued as I continued on my journey wondering what, if anything, Google Maps had to say as I approached the stationary speed camera at The Pink Pig.

 

Zero, zilch, nada.

 

And again for the stationary camera between Bombay and Pukekohe, it was eerily silent.

 

How did Google know about either of the mobile vehicles, and not know about the stationary cameras?

 

 

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 1 | 2

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8300 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285026 22-Sep-2024 11:53
Send private message

Apparently the Waze feature of being able to report police/speed cameras/incidents ahead etc is rolling out to Google Maps. Some people already have it which is why you're getting the notifications. If you haven't yet got the ability to report them, you should receive it soon-ish. Some people seem to have been playing around with it perhaps, as I've had false notifications over the last week also.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3395 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3285035 22-Sep-2024 12:49
Send private message

The digital equivalent of flashing your lights?

 

I hope the feature includes some sort of reality check on the geo-location of the notifier.

 

So you dont get some bored person in Invercargill notifying speed cameras in Whangarei.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

scuwp
3880 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285042 22-Sep-2024 13:02
Send private message

This showed up for me last week.  Haven't used it, and as the camera's move around likely to get a  lot of false positives. I got 1 alert driving south out of Auckland, about 30 seconds after I had passed the camera!  So I would take with a grain of salt. 

 

I did notice I got a pop up telling be about roadworks ahead, and asking if they were still there.  I thought that could be handy.  But the last thing I want is to be hounded by questions while I am driving, so I am on the fence on the value.     




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation



Scott3
3953 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3285043 22-Sep-2024 13:03
Send private message

Google purchased Waze back in 2013.

The whole idea of Waze is to crowdsource data from drivers (Road hazards, Road closures, traffic jams, law enforcement etc). Good chance google is taking some of the more creditable (lots of confirming reports) info from waze users and bringing it into google maps.

Oblivian
7291 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3285057 22-Sep-2024 14:15
Send private message

Showed up a few weeks ago.
Only there on navigation


caffynz
262 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3285067 22-Sep-2024 14:48
Send private message

Today, while driving, and having navigation mode on - the Maps asked me if the mobile speed camera was still present. Not really a good idea to ask a person driving to answer that? 

DjShadow
4076 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3285077 22-Sep-2024 15:30
Send private message

Apple Maps has this ability too, several times when in Navigation mode Siri would announce a speed camera ahead and it was correct. You can also tell it there is a speed camera through voice command when passing one

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8300 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285603 23-Sep-2024 22:50
Send private message

caffynz:

Today, while driving, and having navigation mode on - the Maps asked me if the mobile speed camera was still present. Not really a good idea to ask a person driving to answer that? 



Waze had been doing this for years. When we used Waze I either ignored it, or the passenger would sort it out.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

Eva888
2387 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3285640 24-Sep-2024 07:54
Send private message

DjShadow:

 

Apple Maps has this ability too, several times when in Navigation mode Siri would announce a speed camera ahead and it was correct. You can also tell it there is a speed camera through voice command when passing one

 

 

How do you use it please? 

 

I got my first speeding ticket going from a 50 to 70k stretch in Ohiro Valley. $120 for 17km over. Mere 67k rolling downhill in a not built up area late at night. Mortified. Went back over that road and searched all the posts either side to see if there was a fixed one somewhere. Nothing so must have been a mobile one.  

 

 

trig42
5802 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3285654 24-Sep-2024 08:19
Send private message

Does it work in Carplay?

 

I haven't seen it yet on Google Maps, though I don't often use navigation, just have it open to check for congestion.

Jase2985
13428 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3285669 24-Sep-2024 09:12
Send private message

trig42:

 

Does it work in CarPlay?

 

 

Don't think so. Only appears to work in maps on the phone at this stage.

Bung
6414 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3285689 24-Sep-2024 10:14
Send private message

Eva888:

 

I got my first speeding ticket going from a 50 to 70k stretch in Ohiro Valley. $120 for 17km over. Mere 67k rolling downhill in a not built up area late at night. Mortified. Went back over that road and searched all the posts either side to see if there was a fixed one somewhere. Nothing so must have been a mobile one.  

 

 

Late at night sounds like a targeted operation. You've joined a nuisance group of boy racers 🙂

 

You can ask for the photo.

raytaylor
4011 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3285718 24-Sep-2024 11:32
Send private message

A friend of mine works in the "high speed evidential photography department" for the nzpolice. 

 

Its an 8 hour shift and they have to pick three pre-approved locations. 

 

They set up, read a book while waiting 2 hours to capture some naughty people, and then move on to the next pre-approved location. It takes a while to set up each time and calibrate. Each van usually does one or two operator shifts per day so they can be out late at night or early in the morning.   

 

 

 

The NZTA is taking over the speed trap operation from next year. I noticed a registration of interest post on the government tendering website (gets) a while ago.   

 

Previously it was a reasonably nice job for a semi-retired person as it wasnt too physical. Just had to be able to stand up for yourself when a disgruntled person comes knocking.  

But going forward, I suspect it will be outsourced to an australian security company (i forget the name) that is known for setting up mobile speed trap trailers. They tow a trailer unit out, set it up and then go back to base to go and pick up another one. It will effectively be a job where the operator would be towing and positioning trailers all day. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Spreadsheet for Comparing Electricity Plans Here

Bung
6414 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3285723 24-Sep-2024 11:47
Send private message

Or wondering where the hell the trailer has been taken?

johno1234
2747 posts

Uber Geek


  #3285724 24-Sep-2024 11:47
Send private message

raytaylor:

 

A friend of mine works in the "high speed evidential photography department" for the nzpolice. 

 

Its an 8 hour shift and they have to pick three pre-approved locations. 

 

They set up, read a book while waiting 2 hours to capture some naughty people, and then move on to the next pre-approved location. It takes a while to set up each time and calibrate. Each van usually does one or two operator shifts per day so they can be out late at night or early in the morning.   

 

 

 

The NZTA is taking over the speed trap operation from next year. I noticed a registration of interest post on the government tendering website (gets) a while ago.   

 

Previously it was a reasonably nice job for a semi-retired person as it wasnt too physical. Just had to be able to stand up for yourself when a disgruntled person comes knocking.  

But going forward, I suspect it will be outsourced to an australian security company (i forget the name) that is known for setting up mobile speed trap trailers. They tow a trailer unit out, set it up and then go back to base to go and pick up another one. It will effectively be a job where the operator would be towing and positioning trailers all day. 

 

 

This is a good thing. Taxpayers ideally should not have to pay for someone to read a book or sleep. 

 

I often wondered where the person is in our mobile cameras - whenever I looked there seemed to be nobody in the van... but I didn't look too closely and they could be hiding or flat down asleep in the back!

