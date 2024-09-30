SCA 8 Cylinder Jum Starter PLU 562417. I lost the charger for this jump starter, and the company I bought it from doesn't have spare parts. How can I charge it?
I think that connector is an SAE connector.
The power adaptor is 12V 1.5A (pretty easy to find, won't matter if you get a higher current one).
You could make one (or search Amazon/Jaycar/AliExpress).
As a quick stitch together
1 x
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-dc-1-5a-slim-power-supply-7dc-plugs/p/MP3486
1x
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/sae-plug-to-battery-terminal-fused-cable/p/PP2012
Can downgrade the fuse.....
Just get a battery charger and clip on to the jumper clips, that is what I did.
Somethink like this is the cheapest I could find.
https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/the-shopsite-car-battery-charger-43984095674609/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=product_listing_ads&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw9eO3BhBNEiwAoc0-jeW_rXHOe04hCOsUFfVTrHmlYzvx2InLjFtMTFz5qpwo1XUSPzwfqxoC5qUQAvD_BwE
If you have an old 12VDC wall wart that is not a switch mode PSU, cut the end off, put on a couple of crocodile clips and hey presto.
Donlt leave the charger connected all the time, use for a few hours every few weeks to keep topped up.
John
I know enough to be dangerous
I too, would just clip my car charger to the crocodile leads. (it's a 5 A Ctek smart charger, but it has the option to turn down to 0.5A). Being a smart charger, that one would be fine to leave connected for months.
If you want to build a dedicated charger, assuming that socket is directly connected to the SLA battery inside, you would want a 12V sla charger (will run at 14.4V for bulking then ~13.6V float), not a 12v power adaptor.
For example this one:
Note this one is not suitable for leaving connected for a long time.
😃 Thank you to all who replied with such amazing suggestions. I really appreciate everyone's help, and thank you for the time you spent researching to give me answers to this problem. Thank you 🥰
Just noticed I put the wrong link above. Should have been:
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-1a-sla-battery-charger/p/MB3619