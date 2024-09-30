Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)jump Starter SCA_PLU562417 Charging
MG01

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#316263 30-Sep-2024 13:05
SCA 8 Cylinder Jum Starter PLU 562417. I lost the charger for this jump starter, and the company I bought it from doesn't have spare parts. How can I charge it?

 

 

 

trig42
5785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3288174 30-Sep-2024 13:26
I think that connector is an SAE connector.

 

The power adaptor is 12V 1.5A (pretty easy to find, won't matter if you get a higher current one).

 

 

 

You could make one (or search Amazon/Jaycar/AliExpress).

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

hsvhel
1200 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3288242 30-Sep-2024 15:02
As a quick stitch together

 

1 x

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-dc-1-5a-slim-power-supply-7dc-plugs/p/MP3486

 

 

 

1x

 

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/sae-plug-to-battery-terminal-fused-cable/p/PP2012

 

Can downgrade the fuse.....

 

 

 

 




SATTV
1618 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3288270 30-Sep-2024 16:49
Just get a battery charger and clip on to the jumper clips, that is what I did.

 

Somethink like this is the cheapest I could find.

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/the-shopsite-car-battery-charger-43984095674609/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=product_listing_ads&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw9eO3BhBNEiwAoc0-jeW_rXHOe04hCOsUFfVTrHmlYzvx2InLjFtMTFz5qpwo1XUSPzwfqxoC5qUQAvD_BwE

 

If you have an old 12VDC wall wart that is not a switch mode PSU, cut the end off, put on a couple of crocodile clips and hey presto.

 

Donlt leave the charger connected all the time, use for a few hours every few weeks to keep topped up.

 

Scott3
3883 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3288272 30-Sep-2024 17:10
I too, would just clip my car charger to the crocodile leads. (it's a 5 A Ctek smart charger, but it has the option to turn down to 0.5A). Being a smart charger, that one would be fine to leave connected for months.




If you want to build a dedicated charger, assuming that socket is directly connected to the SLA battery inside, you would want a 12V sla charger (will run at 14.4V for bulking then ~13.6V float), not a 12v power adaptor.

For example this one:

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/sae-plug-to-battery-terminal-fused-cable/p/PP2012

 

Note this one is not suitable for leaving connected for a long time.

johno1234
2543 posts

Uber Geek


  #3288385 30-Sep-2024 20:39
Did the same, refreshed and charged my jump starter with a battery conditioner just clipped them together.

MG01

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3289946 2-Oct-2024 10:59
😃 Thank you to all who replied with such amazing suggestions. I really appreciate everyone's help, and thank you for the time you spent researching to give me answers to this problem. Thank you 🥰

Scott3
3883 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3289959 2-Oct-2024 11:20
Just noticed I put the wrong link above. Should have been:

https://www.jaycar.co.nz/12v-1a-sla-battery-charger/p/MB3619

 

 

