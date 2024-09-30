Just get a battery charger and clip on to the jumper clips, that is what I did.

Somethink like this is the cheapest I could find.

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/the-shopsite-car-battery-charger-43984095674609/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=product_listing_ads&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw9eO3BhBNEiwAoc0-jeW_rXHOe04hCOsUFfVTrHmlYzvx2InLjFtMTFz5qpwo1XUSPzwfqxoC5qUQAvD_BwE

If you have an old 12VDC wall wart that is not a switch mode PSU, cut the end off, put on a couple of crocodile clips and hey presto.

Donlt leave the charger connected all the time, use for a few hours every few weeks to keep topped up.

John