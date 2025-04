Ragnor: AA Insurance seem to have a system where by you can take your car to their service centre and they farm out the work to whatever repairer and take care of everything plus you get a lifetime warranty on the repairs but you don't get to choose the repairer. Alternatively you pick your own repairer from their authorized repairer list and you get whatever warranty the repairer offers. Just curious if anyone here is with AA for their car insurance used the "service centre" option, how did it go?

For us badly. We were sent to a repairer that had a TON of terrible reviews online and they certainly lived up to their reputation. The car came back not repaired properly, the door no longer opened because the kiddie lock was stuck on and couldn't be undone, bits of trim were missing (like the bits that cover screws etc), the paint job was not a great match, and not all areas of damage were repaired.

AA sent us back to them to get it fixed up and they said they'd only do it if they could get more money out of AA, who (apparently) refused. Eventually they claimed the door was like that when they got it (errr what?) but they did pop the trim back on, but by trim I mean vandalised 2nd hand bits that didn't match in colour and had gouges etc in them where they had been pried out. We had to get it fixed at our cost elsewhere, and oddly our mechanic found some random bits of god knows what stuffed inside the door itself.

AA's attitude was for US to deal with it at the repairer. We were pretty annoyed that's for sure.

Our 2nd encounter was just a few months ago. The repair itself was fine but what we were told would be a 3 day job stretched out to over 2 weeks, I wonder if the repairer just takes as many jobs as they can. AA was more helpful with this one in ringing them when we repeatedly complained to find out progress, but it didn't seem to change the job dragging out at all.