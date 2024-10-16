Both original remotes are failing. Are there non-Toyota replacements available?
If you're in Auckland - I recommend this place http://carkeys.co.nz/
I've used him twice, to replace my cars' remotes.
Edited: I see it is an option to send the remotes to him to be replaced, so that's an option if you're not in Auckland.
What exactly is failing on them? Is it just the battery needs replacing? You can also buy blank keys from Aliexpress, get them cut somewhere cheap and then transfer all the inside smarts over into the new shell.
caffynz: Thanks for the tip, I'm about to email Daryl. I live just north of Invercargill but a mail transaction shouldn't be a problem.
BTW, I'm really impressed by your grammar and your ability to use apostrophes correctly. Refreshing! 😍
BlargHonk: Sorry, just found your post. I have two sets of remote controls with keys. Keys are fine but one remote has failed - probably the battery has died - the other remote is on the way out. Both remote cases are kinda battered, probably as old as the 2025 Camry. I spotted some remote shells on Dick Smith but I really need two complete units. Or one, if they're too expensive.
I did have someone on Geekzone (from Huntly) replace the battery of one remote a few years back but the battery connection really needs a little spot welder, not soldering. Plus the cases are glued shut so it's a mission to open them for repairs. I've contacted the guy who caffynz recommended so maybe he'll be able to help. I haven't contacted the local Toyota dealer but I've heard their replacement remotes are inordinately expensive.
I had a Toyota Gaia (2001 model). Was able to buy a key blank with a hollow keyshell cheap from Trademe (I think).
The transmitter/remote bit just moved between keyshells. Battery replacement is painless.
I only ever had one remote though, only one came with it when I bought it as an import in 2012.
I just had this done from Mr Minit for my Honda one button remote and key. They had the empty shell and blank key.
Just swapped the electronics and cut the key. Cost $80.
2 sellers on TradeMe had similar looking blank keys and shell, but thought not worth the hassle as I still needed the keys cut.
I did try Honda NZ and very surprised at the cost and the reply below
"I'm sorry for your current situation.
Since your car is a Japanese domestic market use only,
it requires the signatures from all Honda region managers in Japan before it can be sent to New Zealand.
The current ETA is about 3 to 4 months, and the price is $664inc."
Maybe this needs to be in the Whiskey Tango Foxtrot forum topic :)