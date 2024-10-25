My daughter has acquired a new vehicle, and she has connected her phone to the infotainment system via Bluetooth.

However, it seems that the in-car microphone is either badly placed or poor quality because those called get very quiet or 'in a tunnel' type of reception.

Wondering if a separate visor-mounted Bluetooth car kit would work as a sepearte microphone? or would it likely cause problems having two set ups trying to access the phone at the same time?

Are their Bluetooth enabled 'extension' mics available.