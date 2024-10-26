I'm looking for a single axle cage trailer with a waterproof canvas cover and wondering if anyone has one they would recommend, or knows of good brands, etc. Especially interested in anyone who has had for 5 or even 10+ years.
Use cases:
- DIY garden waste and landscaping - So preferrable a GVM of 1.6 or even 2T+ as potentially want to haul loads of stones, scoria, etc
- Camping - hence want quite a high cage with canvas cover so can use as a little "home base" while setting up tents, storage, etc. I probably want some stabiliser options too, but can probably just sort that out myself with some appropriate length 2x4s... I guess I would consider dual axle for this reason, but prefer to be able to manoeuvre it around on my own.
- Moving furniture - So needs to have decent size dimensions. (I seem end up hiring furniture trailers a bit, but they're quite expensive, esp. for long journeys!)