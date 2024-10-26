Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Single axle cage trailer with canvas cover recommendations
sidefx

3701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#317564 26-Oct-2024 10:04
Send private message

I'm looking for a single axle cage trailer with a waterproof canvas cover and wondering if anyone has one they would recommend, or knows of good brands, etc.  Especially interested in anyone who has had for 5 or even 10+ years. 

 

Use cases:

 

  • DIY garden waste and landscaping - So preferrable a GVM of 1.6 or even 2T+ as potentially want to haul loads of stones, scoria, etc
  • Camping - hence want quite a high cage with canvas cover so can use as a little "home base" while setting up tents, storage, etc.  I probably want some stabiliser options too, but can probably just sort that out myself with some appropriate length 2x4s...  I guess I would consider dual axle for this reason, but prefer to be able to manoeuvre it around on my own.   
  • Moving furniture -  So needs to have decent size dimensions. (I seem end up hiring furniture trailers a bit, but they're quite expensive, esp. for long journeys!)




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
edge
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3301759 26-Oct-2024 12:56
Send private message

I would say that the GVM you are targeting is pretty high for a single axle trailer.  I'm aware that Briford do one at 1750kg but that is the biggest I am aware of (in terms of GVM) - but I may well be wrong :-)  Personally, at those weights, I would strongly recommend a NZ-manufactured one (not "designed", "assembled", etc... - which are mostly Chinese imports).  We have a 2.5T GVM tandem-axle with electro-hydraulic tipper (and 900mm high cage) that we use around the farm.  Ours in made by Trayla Trailers in Levin but, for instance, I think the heaviest single-axle they make is 1.5T.  Finally, as an aside, there is the issue of making sure that your tow vehicle is capable of towing it safely and legally, especially up around the 2T GVM mark :-)





"It is useless to attempt to reason a man out of what he was never reasoned into."
— most commonly attributed to Jonathan Swift, author/theologian

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
BlakJak
1243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3301763 26-Oct-2024 12:59
Send private message

Single Axle and the weights you want are going to be a challenge.

 

For example - I see a lot of Briford's about - https://www.briford.co.nz/about has a max of 1750kg on a single axle, for example.

 

 




No signature to see here, move along...

rscole86
4954 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3301765 26-Oct-2024 13:11
Send private message

Could pay to say where you are from, or willing to travel to?



sidefx

3701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3302523 28-Oct-2024 16:52
Send private message

rscole86: Could pay to say where you are from, or willing to travel to?


Pretty much anywhere in the North Island.  Am in Warkworth but will be in Levin for xmas so all over. 

 

 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

sidefx

3701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3302525 28-Oct-2024 16:56
Send private message

edge:

 

I would say that the GVM you are targeting is pretty high for a single axle trailer.  I'm aware that Briford do one at 1750kg but that is the biggest I am aware of (in terms of GVM) - but I may well be wrong :-)  Personally, at those weights, I would strongly recommend a NZ-manufactured one (not "designed", "assembled", etc... - which are mostly Chinese imports).  We have a 2.5T GVM tandem-axle with electro-hydraulic tipper (and 900mm high cage) that we use around the farm.  Ours in made by Trayla Trailers in Levin but, for instance, I think the heaviest single-axle they make is 1.5T.  

 

 

Thanks, yup have been in contact with trayla and they've recommended this one:

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/trailers/single-axle/listing/4972417754?bof=KqVUmqqW

It's pretty much the exactly what I'm looking for other than the GVM!  I might just have to drop that GVM from my wish list. 

 

 

 

I did come across this which does have a 1.6T GVM, but pretty limited independent opinions of them(other than that the parts are random chinese sizes...  so I guess made in china though their website says "NZ designed" - I guess those designs don't extend to using standard NZ parts though? Which makes me weary.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/trailers/single-axle/listing/4856484244?bof=Eoo9jpQl 

 

Finally, as an aside, there is the issue of making sure that your tow vehicle is capable of towing it safely and legally, especially up around the 2T GVM mark :-)

 

 

Fair point - currently towing with Diesel Outlander, but planning to trade for a Triton or similar at some point so want to future proof for that. 

 

 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

Scott3
3909 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3302601 28-Oct-2024 22:43
Send private message

No advice on Brands sorry

1500kg GVM single axle trailers seem widely available.

With Best Trailers offering 1600kg, and Briford offering 1750kg

Obviously Briford is in the wrong island, but often northbound freight is reasonably priced. Given they are offering the closest to your target GVM, it seems like it would be worth getting them to price up what they want.

This is the Brand that Hireace uses for it's rental trailers, so they are obviously capable of building a trailer that can hold up to commercial use.

On single axle vs twin axle, the latter has a rocker beam between the leaf springs to distribute the weight between the axles, which means they don't typically balance neatly on the axles when detached from a car.

I would say, your plan to stick with a single axle trailer if you can get away with it is a good one. Twice as many bearings to service on a tandem axle trailer.

Based on best trailers (ignoring the current discount on their 8x5 tandem axle trailer), a second axle adds $1000 in cost and 124kg. Both of which are ideal to avoid.


That 7x4 trailer looks very small for your brief. For furniture moving, a larger trailer may be quite desirable. 8x5 seems fairly common (a little bit wider than your car?


While one of the "Designed in NZ" Operations, best trailers do have a very nice price list on their website.

https://besttrailers.co.nz/product/56/8x5-braked-cage-trailer/

 

https://besttrailers.co.nz/product/58/8x5-tandem-axle-braked/

 

900mm cage upgrade, cover etc.


Note they seem to get cable brakes as standard, never used them, but the norm seems to be hydraulic override brakes in this weight class in NZ. For these sorts of weights you do want decent brakes.

Briford will make you whatever you want it seems, but I assume their commercial grade is reflected in their pricing:

https://www.briford.co.nz/the-briford-range/trailer-range-2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

larknz
1587 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302613 29-Oct-2024 07:49
Send private message

Briford is a good brand, which has been around for a long time. They have agents in Auckland and Wellington.



Earbanean
899 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3302615 29-Oct-2024 08:24
Send private message

If any interest, I'm currently selling a Best Trailers, 8'x5' tipping trailer with removable cage.  It's 2 years old with 1 year warrant and 6 month rego left.  We just bought it for when my son had a Starling yacht to transport to the odd regatta over the 2 years.  So very lightly used and in v good condition.  Not sure on towing weight specs etc, as my son's boat with rigging was only around 50 kg. 

 

Literally just put it on the Facebook Buy/Sell Trailers page yesterday.  Didn't think to advertise on GZ, as not a techy thing.  It was about $3,200 new incl. warrant and rego and we're looking for $2,400.  Message me if any interest and I can send photos etc.  No dramas if not.  We're in Birkenhead, Auckland.

Dulouz
875 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3302618 29-Oct-2024 08:42
Send private message

I purchased a second hand - Kiwi - 'Home made' one a decade ago and it's done great. It's made with a much thicker steel than the imported ones. This makes it heavy but very sturdy for carrying heavy loads and long lasting.




Amanon

tweake
2236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3302773 29-Oct-2024 15:56
Send private message

sidefx:

 

Fair point - currently towing with Diesel Outlander, but planning to trade for a Triton or similar at some point so want to future proof for that. 

 

 

considering the loads and tow vehicle, just get a standard 2.5 ton dual axle trailer braked of course. everyone makes them. lots of different sizes to choose from. inertia brakes work with any vehicle. 

 

personal i recommend getting brakes on both axles, especially as most people overload the living hell out of them. eg 2 ton of rock is very little.

Wheelbarrow01
1695 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3302949 30-Oct-2024 01:02
Send private message

Check out Elite Trailers - specifically this one - https://www.elitetrailers.co.nz/product/8x5-heavy-duty-tandem-trailer-braked/ 

 

Dual axle, braked, 2000kg GVM, optional cage and PVC cover available. Seems like it would tick many or all of your boxes but to get that GVM you will need a dual axle....

 

I have no association with Elite, other than owning one of their 8x4 single axle domestic trailers which I bought new in August 2012. I have found it to be utterly faultless for the past 12 years. The galvanising has provided great protection and my trailer is still in pretty great condition despite being well used by myself, my family and close friends. The only minor issue is that a few years ago I hauled a load of river stones and then used a shovel to offload them. The scraping of the shovel removed some of the galvanic coating on the trailer deck which has resulted in some surface rust, however it continues to hold up well as the deck is 2mm thick. At some stage when I get around to it, I'll spray a rust converter on it and lay down deck coating - maybe Raptor liner or similar. I am not too concerned as Elite can supply a whole new deck should I ever want it - they stock spare parts for all their trailers.

 

I've used my trailer for just about everything - dump & green waste runs, a lot of furniture moving, firewood hauling, landscaping supplies, hauling my quad bike, my golf cart, timber supplies, shingle, rocks, the engine out of my race car, the list goes on. A few times it's had far more weight on it than it's designed to carry (on a mate's farm - not when on the road) and it's never complained. It's done dozens of 700km round trips between Christchurch and the Waitaki Valley carrying building supplies or blokes toys to or from our bach.

 

In 12 years I've had to replace the wheel bearings once (4 years ago). I also upgraded the jockey wheel after the original one collapsed under a particularly heavy load of broken concrete which was being dropped onto the trailer by a digger. That's the sum total of maintenance/repairs required to date and I think that speaks volumes as to their build quality given the use (and sometimes abuse) it's had over the years. I'm still on the original tyres but thinking of replacing them soon only due to their age.

 

I'd buy another Elite trailer again in a heartbeat, but I think this one is going to outlast me!

tweake
2236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303317 30-Oct-2024 17:43
Send private message

Wheelbarrow01:

 

Check out Elite Trailers - specifically this one - https://www.elitetrailers.co.nz/product/8x5-heavy-duty-tandem-trailer-braked/ 

 

Dual axle, braked, 2000kg GVM, optional cage and PVC cover available. Seems like it would tick many or all of your boxes but to get that GVM you will need a dual axle....

 

 

thats a werid trailer. i will have to look into it more.

 

no one normally makes a 2 ton braked trailer because you can jump straight to 2.5 ton. i'm not even sure why its got the low rating. i don't think anyone makes a 2 ton coupling, which is typically the limiting factor. its got cable disk brakes which is a head scratcher. cable drum brakes are common for the really budget trailers. disk brakes require higher pressure which is why they are hydraulic. most simply do hydraulic disks which works well.

 

i would avoid that one like the plague and go to the 2.5 ton braked trailer.

sidefx

3701 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3303371 30-Oct-2024 18:12
Send private message

@Wheelbarrow01 thanks that's exactly the sort of info I was looking for.

@tweake trayla have recommended a very similar option when I asked them about dual axle with higher GVM




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Octopus Energy | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman

tweake
2236 posts

Uber Geek


  #3303374 30-Oct-2024 18:22
Send private message

sidefx: @Wheelbarrow01 thanks that's exactly the sort of info I was looking for.

@tweake trayla have recommended a very similar option when I asked them about dual axle with higher GVM

 

i would forget about the 200kg braked models. thats just a kludge.

 

the usual thing is to sell 2000kg unbraked as thats allowed, sort of. tho insurance might kick up a stink. but otherwise go straight to 2500kg.

 

the other option is to go small single axle, but your not carting stone etc on those in a hurry. most people overload trailers like crazy as 1000kg os stone is nothing. you can get 1500kg single axle inertia braked. there is one company that produces a 1500kg setup. but most just go up to the 2500kg.

 

you can also get 3000 kg and 3500kg, but cost goes way way up. everyone makes 2500kg trailers so they are competitive on price.

shrub
767 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3303404 30-Oct-2024 20:43
Send private message

I had an Elite single axle, sold it after a year. Got lucky and sold it for $2300. It really was not a great trailer for my needs. Half a load of firewood and it would bottom out the axle and tires rubbed on the guards while driving. The weight is calculated as a standing load not traveling on NZ bumpy roads. This Model.

 

Picked up a used 5 year old tandem Briford with drop axels for $3k. Its a very nice trailer to tow with doesn't jerk or bounce around anything like the Elite did when empty. Its designed in NZ for NZ roads and it has 1999kg unbraked. I believe this is a legal limit?

 

Either way it can carry 3 scoops of topsoil without breaking a sweat.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright