Check out Elite Trailers - specifically this one - https://www.elitetrailers.co.nz/product/8x5-heavy-duty-tandem-trailer-braked/

Dual axle, braked, 2000kg GVM, optional cage and PVC cover available. Seems like it would tick many or all of your boxes but to get that GVM you will need a dual axle....

I have no association with Elite, other than owning one of their 8x4 single axle domestic trailers which I bought new in August 2012. I have found it to be utterly faultless for the past 12 years. The galvanising has provided great protection and my trailer is still in pretty great condition despite being well used by myself, my family and close friends. The only minor issue is that a few years ago I hauled a load of river stones and then used a shovel to offload them. The scraping of the shovel removed some of the galvanic coating on the trailer deck which has resulted in some surface rust, however it continues to hold up well as the deck is 2mm thick. At some stage when I get around to it, I'll spray a rust converter on it and lay down deck coating - maybe Raptor liner or similar. I am not too concerned as Elite can supply a whole new deck should I ever want it - they stock spare parts for all their trailers.

I've used my trailer for just about everything - dump & green waste runs, a lot of furniture moving, firewood hauling, landscaping supplies, hauling my quad bike, my golf cart, timber supplies, shingle, rocks, the engine out of my race car, the list goes on. A few times it's had far more weight on it than it's designed to carry (on a mate's farm - not when on the road) and it's never complained. It's done dozens of 700km round trips between Christchurch and the Waitaki Valley carrying building supplies or blokes toys to or from our bach.

In 12 years I've had to replace the wheel bearings once (4 years ago). I also upgraded the jockey wheel after the original one collapsed under a particularly heavy load of broken concrete which was being dropped onto the trailer by a digger. That's the sum total of maintenance/repairs required to date and I think that speaks volumes as to their build quality given the use (and sometimes abuse) it's had over the years. I'm still on the original tyres but thinking of replacing them soon only due to their age.

I'd buy another Elite trailer again in a heartbeat, but I think this one is going to outlast me!