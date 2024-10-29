JimnyCricket

I am hoping someone is having or had the same kind of trouble with their 2019 Jimny as I am experiencing. The emergency braking randomly kicks in when approaching bends or going through a bend in the road. It violently jerks the brakes and steers you into the oncoming traffic no matter how much you fight with it. It is insanely frightening and hard to control. This happens usually between 70-90km p/hr although it has happened to me whilst driving under 50km going downhill approaching a bend. I live on a winding road and it happens so randomly there is no way of getting it to recreate on specific places. Our Suzuki dealership tried to tell me that it was performing correctly and that it was my tyres that were the problem. I had everything checked that possibly could be and there is nothing wrong with anything on the car. We have friends who have the same model and the exact same tyres on their Jimny and never have the same issues as we do. This never happened for the first couple of years so I can't figure out what has changed. I would be incredibly grateful if anyone has any suggestions or advice. Thank you so much.