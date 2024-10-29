Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2019 Suzuki Jimny AEB Issues
JimnyCricket

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317606 29-Oct-2024 20:15
I am hoping someone is having or had the same kind of trouble with their 2019 Jimny as I am experiencing.  The emergency braking randomly kicks in when approaching bends or going through a bend in the road.  It violently jerks the brakes and steers you into the oncoming traffic no matter how much you fight with it.  It is insanely frightening and hard to control.  This happens usually between 70-90km p/hr although it has happened to me whilst driving under 50km going downhill approaching a bend.  I live on a winding road and it happens so randomly there is no way of getting it to recreate on specific places.  Our Suzuki dealership tried to tell me that it was performing correctly and that it was my tyres that were the problem.  I had everything checked that possibly could be and there is nothing wrong with anything on the car.  We have friends who have the same model and the exact same tyres on their Jimny and never have the same issues as we do.  This never happened for the first couple of years so I can't figure out what has changed.  I would be incredibly grateful if anyone has any suggestions or advice.  Thank you so much.

Dynamic
3816 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3302907 29-Oct-2024 20:42
If your description is accurate, this sounds like a significant safety issue that needs to be shown to Suzuki NZ.  Are you in a position to try and record the behaviour?  Potentially via a dashcam that also records the interior of the vehicle so it can be demonstrated that the issue is not the driver?  Perhaps a dashcam mounted to the passenger's headrest somehow so it has the front of the vehicle and the driver in the frame?

 

I've just done some Googling... does the behaviour look anything like this?  https://youtu.be/BC8Fnjegvwo?si=UPteWm4-6ieJLhFE and related article 2019 Suzuki Jimny hit with AEB bug 




JimnyCricket

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3302964 30-Oct-2024 08:02
Hi there, yes it is the link you sent. I found that too.
My difficulty is that the dealership I took the problem to keep telling me it’s the tyres however we know other folk who have the same tyres and don’t have this problem. I am yet to hear anything from Suzuki NZ. Yes, I will try to take a video to show my experience when driving. I’m glad someone else found the same link. Thank you :)

Bung
6337 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3303036 30-Oct-2024 10:10
Is it emergency braking AEB or stability control ESC? Our Vitara thankfully doesn’t hit the brakes on narrow roads but often shows the red collision warning as you go into a corner. The brakes only came on once when getting too close to a stopped car at the lights. Then it was hard braking no effect on steering. The ESC warning car on swerving lines graphic often shows on roadworks when there's multiple versions of road marking. Ive not noticed whether the brakes are trying to correct this but again steering isn't affected.

 

I can't see how tyres could be responsible for an AEB problem. Have you tried contacting Suzuki NZ in Wanganui?



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13681 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3303038 30-Oct-2024 10:18
If its that violent, I hope you are not driving it at the moment. 

 

If it has been more than a week since you reached out to Suzuki, give them a rev up via public means ie: Facebook - let them be seen replying.

 

 

 

 




alasta
6667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3303208 30-Oct-2024 15:16
Did you buy the car from the same dealership that you have been consulting with? Was it new or second hand?

JimnyCricket

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3303390 30-Oct-2024 20:09
Yes I am driving it as it’s the only means of transportation for work.
I purchased it from Winger Nth Shore when I worked there however I now live in Northland so have been dealing with Pacific Motors up here (hopeless)

BlakJak
1243 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3312457 24-Nov-2024 17:20
Sounds like yet another magic feature to turn off and go back to taking responsibility for your vehicle trajectory manually.

 

Have Suzuki come to the party on this yet? Feels like something only the manufacturer can fix. Especially noting some of the content referenced by other posters.
Interested to see if you've had a resolution yet.




