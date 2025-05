We did exactly this about two months ago.



So far so good, came from a leaf, so the extra range, performance and general quality is huge. Radar cruise and auto steer is great on motorways. Depending on type of driving, the 460km wltp range is a bit of a myth, we did a small road trip which equated to about 400km real range with ~75% highway (AC on). Don't fast charge much, so the slower speed there isn't an issue, especially given most of the places we go will be constrained by 50kw chargers anyway.



Not much to complain about except be extra careful inspecting the condition of the car due to rental use.



If you are looking at the Light trim, then just be wary most reviews / you tubers are covering a different spec from a tech pov (although light has wireless Android auto and the higher trims don't). The only thing that was slightly annoying with the trim was no dynamic mode on the dash (speed etc in numbers rather than dials, can be achieved somewhat using a doffent display but not as nice).



Probably already know, but no phone app support in nz, no driver profiles, smart keys etc