Loismustdye:

Looking at getting our kids new bikes for Xmas, both 12 YO and sitting around the 150cm height currently. Upgrading to a small/Xtra Small adult size (aiming but as I have no idea as to what constitutes a "good deal" just seeking a piece of advice. Primary use is biking around the streets to their friends etc and the odd ride down by our local river. These are intended to be their bikes for the next few years so initially might be slightly large but they should grow into them reasonably soon given their ages.

Looking at the following options for our daughter:

Preferred option by our daughter Haro Double Peak 29" Sport MTB Matte Sage

Liv Tempt 3 Women's MTB Misty Lilac

Trek Marlin 5 Gen 2 MTB Azure

The boy is a bit higher maintanence and has opted for:

preferred option by our son: Trek Dual Sport 1 Gen 5 27.5" Hybrid Bike Mercury

Giant Roam 3 Disc 700c Bike Metal

Trek Marlin 5 Gen 2 MTB Azure

I figure we can't go wrong with any of these to be honest but wondered if some of those more bike savvy amongst the site might have thoughts?

Thanks