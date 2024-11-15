Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Bike for 12 year old
Loismustdye

932 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#317793 15-Nov-2024 10:33
Send private message

Looking at getting our kids new bikes for Xmas, both 12 YO and sitting around the 150cm height currently. Upgrading to a small/Xtra Small adult size (aiming but as I have no idea as to what constitutes a "good deal" just seeking a piece of advice. Primary use is biking around the streets to their friends etc and the odd ride down by our local river. These are intended to be their bikes for the next few years so initially might be slightly large but they should grow into them reasonably soon given their ages.

 

Looking at the following options for our daughter: 

 

Preferred option by our daughter Haro Double Peak 29" Sport MTB Matte Sage

 

Liv Tempt 3 Women's MTB Misty Lilac

 

Trek Marlin 5 Gen 2 MTB Azure

 

 

 

The boy is a bit higher maintanence and has opted for:

 

preferred option by our son: Trek Dual Sport 1 Gen 5 27.5" Hybrid Bike Mercury

 

Giant Roam 3 Disc 700c Bike Metal

 

Trek Marlin 5 Gen 2 MTB Azure

 

 

 

I figure we can't go wrong with any of these to be honest but wondered if some of those more bike savvy amongst the site might have thoughts?

 

Thanks

Create new topic
Jase2985
13478 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309312 15-Nov-2024 11:01
Send private message

Get the biggest size they can safely fit on and ride, as you know they will continue to grow and you don't want them to outgrow them sooner than necessary.

 

I got my 11-year-old at the time an adult small, which is a size larger than my wives bike. Thought about getting the XS as it would have been a little more comfortable for him, still usable, but within a few months it was fine for him.



Stu1
1775 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3309316 15-Nov-2024 11:10
Send private message

Highly recommend giant and the liv bikes as above get the biggest you can get . We brought the XS for our 12 year old last Christmas we should have gone S as will be lucky to get through summer . He’s had a massive growth spurt

jonathan18
7413 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3309321 15-Nov-2024 11:30
Send private message

Not on bike recommendations specifically but have you thought of buying s/h? 

 

 I'm a big fan of going s/h with kids' bikes - I get that these don't have the attractiveness of a new bike, especially as a present, but it's imminently more sensible when it comes to needing to trade up sizes which inevitably happens and usually quicker than you think it will. It's also a way of avoiding the risks associated with putting a kid on a bike that's too big for them, as it costs little to upgrade more frequently. 

 

Our kids have been absolutely fine with this approach, but of course YMMV!



Loismustdye

932 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3309371 15-Nov-2024 13:22
Send private message

Thanks for the prompt replies. Will take these on board when we go for a look over the next week, I'm picking the small may be the go as I'm fairly confident neither of our kids will be giants as I'm around 170cm and my wife quite a bit less than that (and our immediate families aren't any taller).

 

@jonathan18 not really keen on the s/H option as my knowledge regarding bikes is fairly limited so would prefer something I don't have to either inspect thoroughly upon purchase or potentially need to replace/repair parts in the near future. If I was less lazy then this would likely be a reasonable suggestion though.

 

 

 

 

caffynz
277 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3309410 15-Nov-2024 16:13
Send private message

Loismustdye:

 

@jonathan18 not really keen on the s/H option as my knowledge regarding bikes is fairly limited so would prefer something I don't have to either inspect thoroughly upon purchase or potentially need to replace/repair parts in the near future. If I was less lazy then this would likely be a reasonable suggestion though.

 

 

There's some bike shops that sell second-hand bikes that they've reconditioned/serviced. I too would be a bit wary, given lack of knowledge about bikes, buying second-hand privately. But the reputable bike shops would be good to look at at least. 

Handsomedan
7332 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3309415 15-Nov-2024 16:33
Send private message

Some things that get overlooked - 

 

How light are they (the bikes I mean)? 
Alloy frames and slightly lighter components come with slightly pricier bikes, but make the riding experience a lot better. 

Maintenance - how easy are they to maintain? Do they have any weird proprietary parts that can cause delays in getting them fixed? 
How durable are the bikes and how well do your kids look after their bikes? 

What does the future look like? Will either of them graduate from footpaths and river trails to actual mountain biking or more road-racing type of riding? 

Also - don't get bikes that are too big. It's a horrible idea and many parents make that mistake. I would rather get a new bike more often for a child as they grow than force them to ride a bike that's too big and isn't fun to ride. 

We've been through all of this and now my boys are in the very late teens, so we're largely done on the bike upgrade path - but things change rapidly from 10y/o to 15-16 y/o. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 