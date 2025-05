fastbike: Thanks, that is useful. My pricing model includes $800 to get the car through compliance for minor remediation (tyres etc). I'm only bidding on cars with grade 4.5 and above.

Grade is one part of it. It really depends on the auction house. A 4.5 at a Monday - Weds auction could be ex-dealer stock at a fixed price or it could be from somewhere in the North where the roads are salted and the cars develop rust much faster. There are plenty of stories about grade 4 cars that fail compliance once they get here due to rust.

The rule we got given when we started out was buy from Thurs to Sat and only ever at USS auctions, and try to cross-reference the car back to Goo Net or similar using the colour and mileage. One of my cars was on a dealer lot prior to auction and I was able to get much more detailed pictures from Goo than the five or six you get from the auctions.