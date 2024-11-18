Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Importing Car from Japan
fastbike

202 posts

Master Geek


#317814 18-Nov-2024 12:30
Send private message

It looks like carwebs and importyourcar are the two local importer/agents that come up in a web search.

 

Has anybody used either to buy and import a car from the Japanese auctions ?




Otautahi Christchurch

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Shadowfoot
First time caller
384 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310111 18-Nov-2024 13:47
Send private message

https://moana-blue.com/ and https://www.nichibojapan.com/ should also be included in your consideration. I haven’t used any of them as an importer and can’t provide any meaningful recommendation.




Blue Sky: shadowfoot.bsky.social

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
dcsharp
15 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3310119 18-Nov-2024 14:19
Send private message

Nichibo is certainly worth looking into.

Had a colleague that used them a few times back in 2010s, no issues BUT that was a long time ago!

Batman
Mad Scientist
29692 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310288 18-Nov-2024 16:51
Send private message

thing is everytime i check a car on import, it's much cheaper just to buy a car that's already in the country on trademe.

 

maybe it's just me but i've stopped trying to import.



GV27
5876 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310306 18-Nov-2024 17:36
Send private message

Batman:

 

thing is everytime i check a car on import, it's much cheaper just to buy a car that's already in the country on trademe.

 

maybe it's just me but i've stopped trying to import.

 

 

Same, I've done four and unless it was something really spicy or historically significant, I'd probably just buy local these days. 

Handle9
11172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310331 18-Nov-2024 19:44
Send private message

GV27:

 

Batman:

 

thing is everytime i check a car on import, it's much cheaper just to buy a car that's already in the country on trademe.

 

maybe it's just me but i've stopped trying to import.

 

 

Same, I've done four and unless it was something really spicy or historically significant, I'd probably just buy local these days. 

 

 

Why is that? Have margins come down or have the importers jacked up their prices?

fastbike

202 posts

Master Geek


  #3310341 18-Nov-2024 20:16
Send private message

GV27:

 

Same, I've done four and unless it was something really spicy or historically significant, I'd probably just buy local these days. 

 

 

I've seen two cars advertised locally by dealers online that I can identify in Japanese auctions. Typically tagged as "arriving soon"

 

The first was $28k + ORC. I figured I could land it, do all compliance/conversion of dash etc and ORC for $24k.  The other is advertised at $29k + ORC. I could do that for around $23k.

 

What I'm trying to check is whether the two agents in the original post are reliable, so looking for reports of folk who used them.




Otautahi Christchurch

k14

k14
629 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310344 18-Nov-2024 20:20
Send private message

I used carwebs about 10 years ago and they were brilliant. Can’t speak for them now but back then they were very efficient and easy to deal with.



Handle9
11172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310347 18-Nov-2024 20:27
Send private message

I used carwebs in 2014 and they were very good. I think @talkiet had a different experience though.

Talkiet
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3310348 18-Nov-2024 20:29
Send private message

[edit - ignore this post - it's wrong... I won't delete but see my next post below for accurate information about Carwebs from my 2015 order]

 

Yep - largely fine, but went back on their commitment at the time regarding the illegal unsafe tyres that the car turned up on. (they were cracked and didn't pass WOF - but Carwebs says as they had enough tread they weren't going to replace them)

 

They were also very non-communicative at the time but that may easily have changed. They fact they are still around is a good sign.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

dolsen
1474 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310352 18-Nov-2024 20:57
Send private message

fastbike:

 

It looks like carwebs and importyourcar are the two local importer/agents that come up in a web search.

 

Has anybody used either to buy and import a car from the Japanese auctions ?

 

 

 

 

I used carwebs around 2017 and they were very good. Did seem a bit strange that they accepted the bid amount, and won the auction without securing a deposit from me first, but, was all very easy and straightforward.

 

I would use them again if I needed to.

 

 

Talkiet
4787 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3310353 18-Nov-2024 21:01
Send private message

Actually, ignore my comment above... I remembered I posted stuff at the time - I misremembered the tyre thing... This is what I had happen - but it was 2015

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=161839&page_no=5#1306869

 

 

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are from my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

fastbike

202 posts

Master Geek


  #3310359 18-Nov-2024 21:58
Send private message

Talkiet:

 

Actually, ignore my comment above... I remembered I posted stuff at the time - I misremembered the tyre thing... This is what I had happen - but it was 2015

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=161839&page_no=5#1306869

 

Cheers - N

 

 

Thanks, that is useful. My pricing model includes $800 to get the car through compliance for minor remediation (tyres etc). I'm only bidding on cars with grade 4.5 and above.




Otautahi Christchurch

GV27
5876 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310372 19-Nov-2024 06:30
Send private message

fastbike:

 

Thanks, that is useful. My pricing model includes $800 to get the car through compliance for minor remediation (tyres etc). I'm only bidding on cars with grade 4.5 and above.

 

 

Grade is one part of it. It really depends on the auction house. A 4.5 at a Monday - Weds auction could be ex-dealer stock at a fixed price or it could be from somewhere in the North where the roads are salted and the cars develop rust much faster. There are plenty of stories about grade 4 cars that fail compliance once they get here due to rust. 

 

The rule we got given when we started out was buy from Thurs to Sat and only ever at USS auctions, and try to cross-reference the car back to Goo Net or similar using the colour and mileage. One of my cars was on a dealer lot prior to auction and I was able to get much more detailed pictures from Goo than the five or six you get from the auctions.

fastbike

202 posts

Master Geek


  #3310742 19-Nov-2024 18:41
Send private message

GV27:

 

Grade is one part of it. It really depends on the auction house. A 4.5 at a Monday - Weds auction could be ex-dealer stock at a fixed price or it could be from somewhere in the North where the roads are salted and the cars develop rust much faster. There are plenty of stories about grade 4 cars that fail compliance once they get here due to rust. 

 

The rule we got given when we started out was buy from Thurs to Sat and only ever at USS auctions, and try to cross-reference the car back to Goo Net or similar using the colour and mileage. One of my cars was on a dealer lot prior to auction and I was able to get much more detailed pictures from Goo than the five or six you get from the auctions.

 

 

Super useful information, thanks.




Otautahi Christchurch

fastbike

202 posts

Master Geek


  #3311915 22-Nov-2024 17:06
Send private message

Interesting, the market for the model I'm looking for has shifted in NZ and prices have become significantly lower. The same model, for a good condition low km item, is still relatively expensive in Japan.

 

And then I found a locally available car, with the balance of the NZ new warranty with 30 months to run, for only a little more than importing a similar vehicle.

 

So no import required this time.

 

Thanks for the advice, who knows, I could be back in the market in a few years.




Otautahi Christchurch

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright