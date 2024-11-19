I don't think it's planned to ever carry a human(s). They're talking about satellite deployment and their website shows payload specs. The CEO says: "... we are now achieving this [hypersonic flight] and will start commercial payload operations in the coming months...".

It's not clear whether they are going to use Aurora II for that - it sort of doesn't look suitable - but maybe. The website does not mention any other vehicle.*

I wish them all the best but I can't help thinking about the Seagliders story that arose a couple of years ago and was discussed in this thread. They too had a model and it's unclear whether it ever got beyond that.

*Edit: Correction - the website does refer to "Dawn Mk-III; an orbital satellite launch vehicle". This is described as a "... full-scale Mk-III vehicle, capable of deploying an expendable second stage which delivers a 250 kg satellite to orbit." Can't see any other info or details on design, timing and so on.

The 'coming months' will be interesting.