Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Aurora becomes first Kiwi-made aircraft to go supersonic
johno1234

2705 posts

Uber Geek


#317824 19-Nov-2024 08:26
Send private message

Aurora becomes first Kiwi-made aircraft to go supersonic

 

I think this story is amazing and am surprised it hasn't garnered more attention. Quite good onboard video and beautiful landing at the end.

 

82,000' looks like being in space.

 

 

Create new topic

pdh

pdh
296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310559 19-Nov-2024 09:48
Send private message

Great tech and a great kiwi involvement.

 

I wish the 'tech writers' in mainstream media could/would fact-check a bit though...

 

It's far from 'the highest climb-rate vehicle ever built' (20 km in 119 seconds) - hey, the slightly larger starship gets there sub 90, as have 400 Falcon launches (since 2010). And those are just the re-usable ones ! Aurora has great performance - why spoil it with false claims ?

 

Also a bit of a stretch labelling it just an 'aircraft'; when that term historically carries a pilot.  

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung phones, tablets, TVs and more (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3310570 19-Nov-2024 10:50
Send private message

pdh:

 

Great tech and a great kiwi involvement.

 

I wish the 'tech writers' in mainstream media could/would fact-check a bit though...

 

It's far from 'the highest climb-rate vehicle ever built' (20 km in 119 seconds) - hey, the slightly larger starship gets there sub 90, as have 400 Falcon launches (since 2010). And those are just the re-usable ones ! Aurora has great performance - why spoil it with false claims ?

 

Also a bit of a stretch labelling it just an 'aircraft'; when that term historically carries a pilot.  

 

 

Yes - great achievement but it's a model aircraft.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Dingbatt
6737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3310573 19-Nov-2024 11:05
Send private message

Reminds me a bit of the line from Monty Python and The Holy Grail

 

”Behold Camelot”

 

”It’s only a model”.

 

Quite an achievement, but until it carries a human it’s not an aeroplane (imo). At best a supersonic drone at the moment.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3310582 19-Nov-2024 12:08
Send private message

I don't think it's planned to ever carry a human(s). They're talking about satellite deployment and their website shows payload specs. The CEO says: "... we are now achieving this [hypersonic flight] and will start commercial payload operations in the coming months...".

 

It's not clear whether they are going to use Aurora II for that - it sort of doesn't look suitable - but maybe. The website does not mention any other vehicle.*

 

I wish them all the best but I can't help thinking about the Seagliders story that arose a couple of years ago and was discussed in this thread. They too had a model and it's unclear whether it ever got beyond that. 

 

*Edit: Correction - the website does refer to "Dawn Mk-III; an orbital satellite launch vehicle". This is described as a "... full-scale Mk-III vehicle, capable of deploying an expendable second stage which delivers a 250 kg satellite to orbit." Can't see any other info or details on design, timing and so on.

 

The 'coming months' will be interesting.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

ezbee
2358 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310596 19-Nov-2024 12:56
Send private message

If you are talking about low cost small payload launches, space teddy got to about 93,000 ft by looks of it.

 

https://space-teddy.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lzCP0CQmYU&t

 

johno1234

2705 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310612 19-Nov-2024 13:52
Send private message

pdh:

 

Great tech and a great kiwi involvement.

 

I wish the 'tech writers' in mainstream media could/would fact-check a bit though...

 

It's far from 'the highest climb-rate vehicle ever built' (20 km in 119 seconds) - hey, the slightly larger starship gets there sub 90, as have 400 Falcon launches (since 2010). And those are just the re-usable ones ! Aurora has great performance - why spoil it with false claims ?

 

Also a bit of a stretch labelling it just an 'aircraft'; when that term historically carries a pilot.  

 

 

The distinction is that it is indeed an aircraft as opposed to a ballistic rocket. "Aircraft" meaning it can take off, fly and land via its own thrust and aerodynamic lift. I don't think it is relevant whether it has a pilot onboard or not. So it is different to a rocket or something like the space shuttle that can't take off and fly by itself.

TwoSeven
1607 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3310625 19-Nov-2024 14:12
Send private message

eracode:

 

pdh:

 

Great tech and a great kiwi involvement.

 

I wish the 'tech writers' in mainstream media could/would fact-check a bit though...

 

It's far from 'the highest climb-rate vehicle ever built' (20 km in 119 seconds) - hey, the slightly larger starship gets there sub 90, as have 400 Falcon launches (since 2010). And those are just the re-usable ones ! Aurora has great performance - why spoil it with false claims ?

 

Also a bit of a stretch labelling it just an 'aircraft'; when that term historically carries a pilot.  

 

 

Yes - great achievement but it's a model aircraft.

 

 

 

 

I would have called it a rocket, however, I understand that it's called a 'space plane'.

 

 

 

I think at 24km altitude, the speed of sound is a little over 1000km/h.  

 

 

 

It looks pretty interesting from a design perspective.




Software Engineer
   (the practice of real science, engineering and management)

 

Gender Neutral
   (a person who believes in equality and who does not believe in/use stereotypes. Examples such as gender, binary, nonbinary, male/female etc.)

 

 ...they/their/them...



pdh

pdh
296 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3310671 19-Nov-2024 15:45
Send private message

Exercising the pedantic gene...

 

Rockets carry their own oxidiser, jets use atmospheric oxygen.
Angle of take-off (horizontal or vertical) doesn't seem decisive for an air vehicle.
Harrier-type aircraft, helicopters & many drones do vertical, airships did neither...

 

As we move toward robot trucks and cars (some say we're already there), pilot-less passenger-carrying aircraft (eg: Boeing / Airbus) are probably only a decade or two away. I'd guess they're technically easier than urban motorway traffic and I'm surprised carrier landings aren't already automated. As the highest bar of piloting, perhaps they're retained to weed out the idiots.

 

So yes, I'm probably old-fashioned wanting 'aircraft' to require a pilot.

 

AFAIK, speed of sound reduces as the atmosphere thins/cools.
At a hot sea level it's 1280 kph, at 10 km up it's dropped to 1060 odd.
Above that it gets very non-linear - for waaay more than you ever wanted to know, see the graph here:
https://physics.stackexchange.com/questions/192996/at-what-altitude-would-the-air-be-too-thin-to-carry-a-sound-wave

 

Short answer is that above 100 km, you won't notice sound speeding ;-)

Handle9
11172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310799 20-Nov-2024 04:36
Send private message

eracode:

 

I don't think it's planned to ever carry a human(s). They're talking about satellite deployment and their website shows payload specs. The CEO says: "... we are now achieving this [hypersonic flight] and will start commercial payload operations in the coming months...".

 

 

Correct, it's a launch vehicle not an aircraft. The University of Canterbury have been heavily involved in the company from day one and they employ a fair few of their grads (a family member did his masters through them and is still there.)

johno1234

2705 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310800 20-Nov-2024 06:21
Send private message

Look it up. The definition of aircraft is a device capable of flight in air. I.e. by aerodynamic lift.
The purpose is irrelevant. Whether it has a person onboard is irrelevant.
This thing is an aircraft by commonly accepted definition. It is not a rocket and a rocket is not an aircraft. A toy RC drone is an aircraft.


Handle9
11172 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310802 20-Nov-2024 06:36
Send private message

johno1234: Look it up. The definition of aircraft is a device capable of flight in air. I.e. by aerodynamic lift.
The purpose is irrelevant. Whether it has a person onboard is irrelevant.
This thing is an aircraft by commonly accepted definition. It is not a rocket and a rocket is not an aircraft. A toy RC drone is an aircraft.

 

Very good. I hope you feel better now.

johno1234

2705 posts

Uber Geek


  #3310806 20-Nov-2024 07:12
Send private message

Not sure why the snark was called for?

TwoSeven
1607 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3310817 20-Nov-2024 09:12
Send private message

As I mentioned, I would have called it a rocket, because it is powered by a rocket motor - its form factor is not really relevant from a powertrain perspective.  From a form-factor perspective and the idea being to launch things into space - the classification I would use would be space plane.

 

 

 

 




Software Engineer
   (the practice of real science, engineering and management)

 

Gender Neutral
   (a person who believes in equality and who does not believe in/use stereotypes. Examples such as gender, binary, nonbinary, male/female etc.)

 

 ...they/their/them...

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8251 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3310820 20-Nov-2024 09:31
Send private message

It's a rocket plane flying thing that goes faster than a Delorean in a thunderstorm. Whatever. Does it really matter?




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8740 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3311698 22-Nov-2024 08:02
Send private message

TwoSeven:

 

eracode:

 

Yes - great achievement but it's a model aircraft.

 

 

I would have called it a rocket, however, I understand that it's called a 'space plane'.

 

 

There has been a lot of debate here as to whether it's an aircraft, a rocket, space plane, whatever.

 

That doesn't really concern me - the main point of my comment was that it's just a model.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright