Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Motorcycle helmet recommendations
Geektastic

17938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#318178 23-Dec-2024 17:48
Send private message

Last year I broke my back.

My physio has strongly suggested that I wear the lightest helmet I can. My current helmet is Shoei Neotec 2. It weighs about 1800g.

There’s only one light flip helmet - the fully carbon fibre AGV Sport Modular. I got a local bike shop to get one and sadly the fit won’t work - the chin bar was touching my chin permanently when it was closed.

Neither Shoei nor Arai make carbon helmets (actually, Arai does but it’s $5,000 and not available in NZ) so they are mostly too heavy especially now the ECE 22-06 regulations apply.

There’s some light racing helmets but they usually are very focused designs with the niceties left out (for example the AGV Pista which you can’t close the vents on if it’s raining).

I’m having to resort to brands that I’m a little wary of such as LS2 and Scorpion.

Another issue is that much NZ stock is “last years” and sometimes doesn’t meet 22-06. Some brands like Schuberth are not distributed here ( which is a shame as they have a very nice carbon fibre modular).

Any bike riders here got any suggestions?

Ideally 22-06 certified, 1400g or less, full face or flip, to take 45mm intercom speakers.





Create new topic
Linux
11316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3323838 23-Dec-2024 20:48
Send private message

The Shoei Neortec as you know is a popup face helmet so go for something like the NXR



sdavisnz
1015 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3324037 24-Dec-2024 07:06
Send private message

Im also looking, i like the look of the rpha 91.


Coming from a ls2 metro evo modular.




Voice gives context

askelon
872 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3324111 24-Dec-2024 09:32
Send private message

Ive been loving my LS2 helmets.  On my third one now.  They fit me better than the nolans and shoei's of the past ever did.



Bung
6406 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3324115 24-Dec-2024 09:41
Send private message

Geektastic: 

There’s only one light flip helmet - the fully carbon fibre AGV Sport Modular. I got a local bike shop to get one and sadly the fit won’t work - the chin bar was touching my chin permanently when it was closed.

 

As you've found it's all pipe dreams until you can try it on. You might have to plan a holiday based on helmet shops at destination.

pdh

pdh
334 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3324123 24-Dec-2024 10:35
Send private message

Might be cheaper to fly the helmets in - knowing (and budgeting) to fly all-but-one back to the suppliers ?
Less fun, of course...

jonherries
1389 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3324161 24-Dec-2024 11:49
Send private message

I use LS2 helmets and like them.

Geektastic

17938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3324178 24-Dec-2024 13:24
Send private message

Bung:

Geektastic: 

There’s only one light flip helmet - the fully carbon fibre AGV Sport Modular. I got a local bike shop to get one and sadly the fit won’t work - the chin bar was touching my chin permanently when it was closed.


As you've found it's all pipe dreams until you can try it on. You might have to plan a holiday based on helmet shops at destination.



I’ve thought of that - for example you can’t get any of the computerised personal fit custom services offered by Shoei and some of the others in New Zealand.

The only problem is buying something like (say) a Schuberth and having a warranty issue to deal with when there’s no NZ presence.

Moto Legends in the UK is probably one of the best shops in the world - the service they offer (a single staff member per customer for the duration of your visit etc) is truly excellent.





Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright