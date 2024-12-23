Geektastic: 

Last year I broke my back.



My physio has strongly suggested that I wear the lightest helmet I can. My current helmet is Shoei Neotec 2. It weighs about 1800g.



There’s only one light flip helmet - the fully carbon fibre AGV Sport Modular. I got a local bike shop to get one and sadly the fit won’t work - the chin bar was touching my chin permanently when it was closed.



Neither Shoei nor Arai make carbon helmets (actually, Arai does but it’s $5,000 and not available in NZ) so they are mostly too heavy especially now the ECE 22-06 regulations apply.



There’s some light racing helmets but they usually are very focused designs with the niceties left out (for example the AGV Pista which you can’t close the vents on if it’s raining).



I’m having to resort to brands that I’m a little wary of such as LS2 and Scorpion.



Another issue is that much NZ stock is “last years” and sometimes doesn’t meet 22-06. Some brands like Schuberth are not distributed here ( which is a shame as they have a very nice carbon fibre modular).



Any bike riders here got any suggestions?



Ideally 22-06 certified, 1400g or less, full face or flip, to take 45mm intercom speakers.



