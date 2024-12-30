1) Speedometer conversion in Wellington was available from the day one 6 years ago. I do it remotely from Auckland via Internet through a local garage.

2) Re-flashing CMU (Stereo) in Mazda in nowadays a rare request, however, FYI:

2.1 DIY re-flashing of the CMU on the car is highly risky in a sense - you can easily brick your CMU. I fixed quite a few of those unsuccessful attempts by those who has zero knowledge of ITIL best practice. I am ITIL certified and I do re-flashing in controlled environment out of the car with backup plan in place. The good news is: when you brick it - do not panic - I have procedure in place to un-brick it and I have spare CMUs for Axella and CX-5. And it will cost you just only twice the amount to resurrect it or just 5 times more to replace.

2.2 The fresh imports are coming with English already in the menu selection. However, japanese version 59-xxx with English is highly unstable and self-reboots regularly. I have re-flashed dozens of those for one particular car dealer who specialize on Mazdas.

Note: I visit Geekzone very rarely nowadays, maybe once in 3 months. My contacts are coming up in search engines in the first few search results, so easy to find. WhatsApp / Telegram or Facebook Messenger is preferred method of communication.