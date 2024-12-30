Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mazda MZD Connect and Instrument Language Conversion - Wellington
erik

#318253 30-Dec-2024 20:01
I'm looking to buy a 2015+ Mazda CX-5 as our replacement family car and it looks like it will be a Japanese import - with the MZD Connect system and instrument cluster being all in Japanese of course.

 

(As most NZ New models are all high mileage and often don't seem to come with the same level of kit as the Japanese ones. I'm looking at a low mileage model with the top trim spec).

 

 

 

I know of RUKI and various other shops that offer MZD Connect and instrument cluster language conversion services - but they all seem to be located in Auckland or Christchurch.

 

 

 

Does anyone know of any reputable shops that offer the same services in the Wellington area, and any positive experiences people can share?

 

 

lxsw20
  #3329992 10-Jan-2025 12:43
MZD connect to English is actually pretty easy if you're prepared to do your research. You basically just flash the English firmware using a USB stick. I converted my old Axela and current CX5 myself, if you buy the right cable from Aliexpress you can use Carplay/AndroidAuto, too. The cluster I've not bothered with. With the rare error that flashes up I just use google translate. 

 
 
 
 

Liulani
  #3341081 10-Feb-2025 13:21
lxsw20:

 

MZD connect to English is actually pretty easy if you're prepared to do your research. You basically just flash the English firmware using a USB stick. I converted my old Axela and current CX5 myself, if you buy the right cable from Aliexpress you can use Carplay/AndroidAuto, too. The cluster I've not bothered with. With the rare error that flashes up I just use google translate. 

 

 


Does this work with newer model Mazdas ? Like to 2023-2024 cx 5 or cx60? That would be the last thing to stop me from pulling the trigger on an import at this point .

RUKI
  #3353937 14-Mar-2025 13:59
1) Speedometer conversion in Wellington was available from the day one 6 years ago. I do it remotely from Auckland via Internet through a local garage.

 

2) Re-flashing CMU (Stereo) in Mazda in nowadays a rare request, however, FYI:

 

2.1 DIY re-flashing of the CMU on the car is highly risky in a sense - you can easily brick your CMU. I fixed quite a few of those unsuccessful attempts by those who has zero knowledge of ITIL best practice. I am ITIL certified and I do re-flashing in controlled environment out of the car with backup plan in place. The good news is: when you brick it - do not panic - I have procedure in place to un-brick it and I have spare CMUs for Axella and CX-5. And it will cost you just only twice the amount to resurrect it or just 5 times more to replace.  

 

2.2 The fresh imports are coming with English already in the menu selection. However, japanese version 59-xxx with English is highly unstable and self-reboots regularly. I have re-flashed dozens of those for one particular car dealer who specialize on Mazdas.

 

Note: I visit Geekzone very rarely nowadays, maybe once in 3 months. My contacts are coming up in search engines in the first few search results, so easy to find. WhatsApp / Telegram or Facebook Messenger is preferred method of communication.  




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

