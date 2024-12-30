I'm looking to buy a 2015+ Mazda CX-5 as our replacement family car and it looks like it will be a Japanese import - with the MZD Connect system and instrument cluster being all in Japanese of course.
(As most NZ New models are all high mileage and often don't seem to come with the same level of kit as the Japanese ones. I'm looking at a low mileage model with the top trim spec).
I know of RUKI and various other shops that offer MZD Connect and instrument cluster language conversion services - but they all seem to be located in Auckland or Christchurch.
Does anyone know of any reputable shops that offer the same services in the Wellington area, and any positive experiences people can share?