For specific advice on what you are or are not permitted to do at your particular property, I strongly recommend you phone Selwyn District Council and ask to speak to the Duty Planner. They can provide general advice as well as information specific to your property, as rules vary depending on whether your property is urban or rural (Selwyn has a mixture of both).

More generally speaking, carports with a roof/floor area less than 20m2 do not require a building consent (up to 40m2 if designed and supervised by a licenced building practitioner).

If a carport is to be constructed close to a boundary (generally within 1.5 metres in an urban setting), it may require Resource Consent ($1500+), but a Deemed Permitted Boundary Activity application may suffice so long as you can gain written permission from any affected neighbours - this is a cheaper option at $600 according to the SDC schedule of costs.

Re your question around enclosing it, again it may vary by council - from memory I think 1-2 sides can be enclosed, but any more than that and it's likely to be classified as a garage/shed.

The only other rule to consider is the one about recession planes - ie the position and height of your proposed carport relative to the sun and the shading of neighbouring properties by your carport. This is one to consider especially if your carport will be taller than standard to accommodate the extra height of a caravan.

Again, the duty planner at the council can advise you on all these aspects. They do not charge for an initial chat over the phone.