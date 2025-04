Hi - I've owned various motorbikes over the years - road bikes & trials bikes mostly (I regret selling a Yamaha SR 500 single cylinder to fund an OE trip). I kept a street-legal trials bike (Honda TLM200) in the garage for years but didn't use it much. I sold it and bought an Italian 50cc step-thru scooter and it got a huge amount of use from it all around Wellington. Once I got into the mind-set of a slow ride it all made sense - free parking all over town and quick through traffic jams. These days it's becoming difficult to find parking space as there are so many motorbikes/scooters being ridden around Welly). Great to have room under the seat to leave my riding gear, etc.

I decided to swap the noisey, smokey two-stroke engine for something electric. If I had the knowledge/skill/time I would have loved to have converted the Aprilia to electric but instead I bought a Chinese Super Soco TC electric bike. It's rated as a mo-ped, so 50kmh max speed and the range is just under 60km on a full battery. There is room to fit a second battery but I'm OK with the distance and prefer the storage space. Great machine for commuting & errands around town - I've done almost 3,000km now.

The earlier versions of these bikes had a hack that allowed the rider (if you knew the slightly-secret process) to bypass the software restriction and allow speeds up to 60 kmh - 65 kmh. I know - not exactly a racing machine but a handy upgrade in speed. Unfortunately from the 2022 models of Super Socos they dropped the ability to hack them (AFAIK).

So far the only mods I've done are to fit an Aliexpress luggage rack behind the seat, plastic caps to the foot pegs (they are bare metal tubes that scrape shins very well) and I've stuck an old waterproof digital watch to the centre of the handlebars cos' there's no clock function on the all-digital speedo/battery status display.

It's so good to be able to charge it in the garage and not bother with service station visits (plus occasional 2 stroke oil top-ups) and no more annoying the neighbours when leaving early/arriving late - riding in total silence is kind of weird, but enjoyable.