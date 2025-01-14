Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Corolla - Loses 1 hour going over a specific bridge
alisam

821 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318405 14-Jan-2025 15:51
I was in my neighbour's car (3 Year old Toyota Corolla Hybrid) and they said something like - watch the clock lose 1 hour going over this bridge.

 

The bridge in question was the Auckland Upper Harbour Bridge and we were going from Greenhithe to Hobsonville.

 

The screen was on the Map screen, with the time in the top left-hand corner.

 

Sure enough, the clock went back one hour, somewhere over the bridge and came back to the right time after we had completely crossed the bridge.

 

I couldn't believe it.

 

They didn't say it happened on all bridges, and I forgot to ask.

 

Did a quick internet search but didn't see anything which related to this.




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

 1 | 2
nitro
607 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3331469 14-Jan-2025 16:00
the car must be sensitive to the time-space continuum and you've found a gap! 🤣

 

some toyotas have the option to set the clock to GPS, with the corresponding offset (time zone) user-configured accordingly. wonder if there's something transmitting on the said bridge that the car picks up???

 

 

 
 
 
 

johno1234
2580 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331477 14-Jan-2025 16:24
Cell tower with the wrong time set?

 

 

alisam

821 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3331528 14-Jan-2025 16:29
nitro:

 

the car must be sensitive to the time-space continuum and you've found a gap! 🤣

 

 

I had thought of that. Emailed Ncuti Gatwa and waiting to hear back (when he's back in the UK).




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
3294 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3331552 14-Jan-2025 17:05
Better that time is wibbly wobbly than the bridge.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

fearandloathing
494 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331564 14-Jan-2025 17:50
Does the time go back one hour all year round or just during summertime?

SirHumphreyAppleby
2814 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331566 14-Jan-2025 17:58
My guess is it's a map error and the vehicle no longer thinks it is in New Zealand, so it's not applying our DST rules.

 

I would expect the map details in cars to be a very rough outline rather than a precisely plotting our coastline (not that it's in international waters), but if the lines on the 'map' were to not quite meet (or possibly cross), it could create a spot which isn't within the map coordinates.

MikeFly
121 posts

Master Geek


  #3331582 14-Jan-2025 19:16
johno1234:

 

Cell tower with the wrong time set?

 

 

Pre retirement my job was to go round all the cell towers and check the pendulums on the GPS Caesium clocks. I can assure you they are all set set correctly, I still have my box of pendulum weights if anyone needs to reset a Caesium clock.



roobarb
646 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3331589 14-Jan-2025 19:52
Were you going at 88mph?

jonherries
1385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331594 14-Jan-2025 20:30
SirHumphreyAppleby:

My guess is it's a map error and the vehicle no longer thinks it is in New Zealand, so it's not applying our DST rules.


I would expect the map details in cars to be a very rough outline rather than a precisely plotting our coastline (not that it's in international waters), but if the lines on the 'map' were to not quite meet (or possibly cross), it could create a spot which isn't within the map coordinates.



Bridge and route were opened in 2017, so guessing the GPS map is out of date and it “gets lost” for a few seconds.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Upper_Harbour_Bridge

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8200 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331595 14-Jan-2025 20:35
It's a three year old car, so I doubt the maps are pre-2017! If that is the case though, Toyota has some 'splainin to do...




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

jonherries
1385 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3331596 14-Jan-2025 20:46
Stu: It's a three year old car, so I doubt the maps are pre-2017! If that is the case though, Toyota has some 'splainin to do...


True, but when I look at Google and Apple Maps there continue to be plenty of errors/out of date stuff, and per above if that led to the person “travelling over water” I can see that being a reasonable software bug.

Seems like the most reasonable explanation.

mudguard
2060 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331598 14-Jan-2025 21:05
Stu: It's a three year old car, so I doubt the maps are pre-2017! If that is the case though, Toyota has some 'splainin to do...


The maps could be old. I have the same car but haven't used the stock maps since installing AA Carplay.
I've no idea how they even get updated. OTA or dealer SD card?
I think on the latest Corolla (still the same shape) the Toyota maps are no longer stock and are a paid subscription

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8200 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331600 14-Jan-2025 21:22
If a car produced in 2022-2023 has navigation maps from 2017 or older installed as default, that's simply not good enough. I'd be surprised if Toyota is that slack, but who knows. Tardy updates after purchase is expected (they're all pretty hopeless in that regard)...




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

mudguard
2060 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331601 14-Jan-2025 21:31
Stu: If a car produced in 2022-2023 has navigation maps from 2017 or older installed as default, that's simply not good enough. I'd be surprised if Toyota is that slack, but who knows. Tardy updates after purchase is expected (they're all pretty hopeless in that regard)...


I presume it's a bit like a CD player, a bit defunct.

alisam

821 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3331605 14-Jan-2025 21:41
Somehow, I am missing the point of some of the posts. I don't mind being enlightened.

 

The screen showed an 'interactive' map (perhaps the correct name is Satnav, but I haven't looked).

 

The screen showed a time. The time changed and then changed back.

 

The correct time was 11:05 am. I had just been to a funeral which started at 10:30 am (a short one). The time went back to 10:05. My neighbour warned me that this could happen.

 

Is it/could it be linked to the Satnav?

 

Personally, based upon my limited knowledge, once the time in my car (Kia Sportage, 2018) is set, then it is fixed.

 

Apart from my initial post, I have no more information (unless I go and talk to my neighbour, which I will not be doing as they have no interest in cars or even satnav).

 

I could drive my car to the same bridge but am not going to waste the petrol.




