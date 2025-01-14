I was in my neighbour's car (3 Year old Toyota Corolla Hybrid) and they said something like - watch the clock lose 1 hour going over this bridge.

The bridge in question was the Auckland Upper Harbour Bridge and we were going from Greenhithe to Hobsonville.

The screen was on the Map screen, with the time in the top left-hand corner.

Sure enough, the clock went back one hour, somewhere over the bridge and came back to the right time after we had completely crossed the bridge.

I couldn't believe it.

They didn't say it happened on all bridges, and I forgot to ask.

Did a quick internet search but didn't see anything which related to this.