Forums Transport (cars, bikes and boats) Android Auto playing up Suddenly
Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


#318414 15-Jan-2025 17:04
Send private message quote this post


Hi,

Ive downloaded albums on Spotify offline to play when im out and about.
I have done for the last few years without any problems.
Yesterday? I think the issue started that once im playing an album i can't start another one by going back into my downloads in Spotify.
It just freezes up and only displays the stop button.
I can change albums on my phone though.
Just not on the car screen.
I have noticed that when i start up my car theres now a black AA logo at startup which didn't used to be there.
Downloads play fine when online.
Ive uninstalled/reinstalled both Spotify and AA.
Also tried different cable's but no difference.
Was there a recent update?
Can i go back to the old AA?


Thank you

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2
lNomNoml
1801 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3331880 15-Jan-2025 17:43
Send private message quote this post

Yeah it's pretty hit and miss these days with AA seems like every update Google release breaks something, I'm honestly just getting fed up with it and started using the work apple mobile instead, but omg is the interface bad and Siri is years behind google assistant, you ask if for something and it's like "I can't show you that right now" and I'm like just tell me?! It's 2025 it's just so behind it's scary, just can't seem to win.

You can try and find an old APK for AA but there's a massive warning about security in doing that, you can try clearing your cache for AA and see if that helps or just want for the next update and hope it gets fixed.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


  #3331881 15-Jan-2025 17:50
Send private message quote this post

Thank you for your reply 🙏
Ill have a look at your suggestions!

gehenna
8426 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331952 15-Jan-2025 21:22
Send private message quote this post

Clear the Android Auto app storage cache in your phone settings, and see how it goes. If it's no better clear the storage data and set up AA again.



Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


  #3332407 16-Jan-2025 21:45
Send private message quote this post

Hi i tried that but still have the issue.
Thank you though.
Ill just put up with it and hopefully the next update will fix it.
I imagine im not the only one with this issue?
Haven't seen anything on Reddit yet though.

gehenna
8426 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332408 16-Jan-2025 21:53
Send private message quote this post

No issue here, rock solid.

Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


  #3332480 17-Jan-2025 05:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi

What version are you running?
Im on 13.3.644684

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8200 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332481 17-Jan-2025 06:48
Send private message quote this post

13.3.644654 and it updated to this yesterday. Are you sure you're not on the beta testing programme?




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


  #3332484 17-Jan-2025 07:25
Send private message quote this post

Ive downloaded your version and will try later on.
The Play store has an old version from December so i got one from an APK site.



Playstore now has the latest update.

gehenna
8426 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332554 17-Jan-2025 08:34
Send private message quote this post

Same version here. Zero issues with any versions to date. Haven't seen any chatter online about problems either.

Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


  #3332689 17-Jan-2025 11:25
Send private message quote this post

Ive downloaded the newest version from playstore and still have the same issue.
Maybe its a spotify issue?
Eg a setting etc?
Everything else works fine on Spotify.
Just the DL albums causing issue.

gehenna
8426 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332750 17-Jan-2025 13:25
Send private message quote this post

You could reset Spotify app storage data in settings then login and download the content again, then test.

tripper1000
1600 posts

Uber Geek


  #3332793 17-Jan-2025 16:06
Send private message quote this post

Yeah, there was a November/December 2024 AA update (or related google apps update). Amongst the changes, they cut support to Android 9 and older devices.

 

Generally I have found non-google apps to be a bit flakey in AA. I only use it for the maps now days. 

 

For my downloaded music, I put it on a micro USB stick and play it directly on the cars head deck.  Cutting down on the complexity (cutting OS's, batteries, apps, data/wireless connections, USB cables, DRM etc out of the loop) exponentially improves reliablity and reduces driving distractions from associated startup delays and glitches. 

Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


  #3332806 17-Jan-2025 17:04
Send private message quote this post

Im on Android 14 currently.
Nothing seems to fix the issue.
Will keep trying things......

Gambit

169 posts

Master Geek


  #3332865 18-Jan-2025 09:04
Send private message quote this post

I downloaded an older version of Spotify and this has everything working perfectly.
Its 9.0.2.459
Thanks for all your ideas etc.
It was a massive headache but all sorted now 👍

gehenna
8426 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3332870 18-Jan-2025 09:24
Send private message quote this post

Did you try what I suggested before getting an older version? Getting a standalone APK is almost never the resolution, it's a workaround at best, and a gateway to other problems at worst.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page





