

Yeah it's pretty hit and miss these days with AA seems like every update Google release breaks something, I'm honestly just getting fed up with it and started using the work apple mobile instead, but omg is the interface bad and Siri is years behind google assistant, you ask if for something and it's like "I can't show you that right now" and I'm like just tell me?! It's 2025 it's just so behind it's scary, just can't seem to win.



You can try and find an old APK for AA but there's a massive warning about security in doing that, you can try clearing your cache for AA and see if that helps or just want for the next update and hope it gets fixed.