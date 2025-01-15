No issue here, rock solid.
Yeah, there was a November/December 2024 AA update (or related google apps update). Amongst the changes, they cut support to Android 9 and older devices.
Generally I have found non-google apps to be a bit flakey in AA. I only use it for the maps now days.
For my downloaded music, I put it on a micro USB stick and play it directly on the cars head deck. Cutting down on the complexity (cutting OS's, batteries, apps, data/wireless connections, USB cables, DRM etc out of the loop) exponentially improves reliablity and reduces driving distractions from associated startup delays and glitches.