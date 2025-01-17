Just posting this in case any other Geekzoners are interested, have a Hilux (or Hilux Surf) and fancy a roadie down south the first weekend in March.

This will be an official attempt to set the Guinness world record for the most Toyota Hiluxes gathered in one place. My understanding is that the current record stands at 495 and was set in South Africa in 2010, but Guinness did not attend or verify, so it's not "official".

GWD Toyota Invercargill and RealCountryNZ originally planned this to be another unofficial record, but after a bunch of us enthusiasts harped on about it the past few days, Toyota NZ has now come to the party and will be backing the officiality(?) with verification by adjudicators from Guinness.

I'm not affiliated with either GWD, RealCountryNZ or Toyota NZ - I just have an old Hilux that I've owned for 23 years which will be making the journey down south for this event. I figure the more awareness we can raise, the better the chances of setting a great record.

For those of you that have Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/share/12H7DZfPcTQ/

Otherwise, details are at the GWD Website: https://gwd.co.nz/car-deals-offers/hilux-world-record-attempt/