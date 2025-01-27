Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
invoice advice from any car mechanics

Appreciate any input on what your shop would do.

My 2005 Ford Courier 4.0 litre auto lost some gears.

Took it to a largish Ford dealer. They ran their diagnostics and road tested it and confirmed the transmission issues. The next step they suggested was dropping the pan and take a look at the bands to try and confirm what the issue was. I ok'd that and they came back with the transmission would need replacement. They found a reconditioned unit for $2300 and i ok'd that. They installed that and found that the reconditioned transmission had a problem. They found another reconditioned unit, installed that and that was good.

Picked up the ute and paid their invoice. Basically the price of the reconditioned transmission, 12 hours labour and trans oil.

A couple of weeks later they send me another invoice for 6 hours of labour plus oil for the installation/removal of the first faulty reconditioned transmission.

My question is should i be picking up this cost for the work on the faulty reconditioned transmission? The only mention of any costs was the initial error code check/road test, $295 to drop the pan and check the band and the $2300 for the actual reconditioned transmission.

cheers

Pete

If there was no discussion of additional costs I’d ask them for the authorisation to incur further costs. 

 

If they can’t produce it I’d be saying sorry but that’s a you problem, you never asked me and I’m not paying. It’s not a reasonable position for them to expect you to pay extra if they didn’t ask you first. 

 
 
 
 

They supplied the first transmission that turned out to be faulty, so costs incurred in removal and fitting a replacement should not be your problem. They need to sort it out with their supplier.

 

I am assuming that they offered a warranty with the recond transmission.

Yea nah, I'd be telling them to jump. Politely first of course. As far as I am concerned, if the Ford dealer doesn't wish to absorb the cost, then the supplier of the first faulty replacement transmission should be picking up that cost since it was their faulty item that caused the extra labour.

 

It should not fall on you to pay the additional labour due to a faulty unit they sourced.



i had a 2nd hand engine installed and it had problems and the mechanic spent over 20 hrs + parts fixing it.

 

they told me don't worry i won't have to pay a cent.

thanx guys, that was basically my take as well . i think https://www.consumerprotection.govt.nz/assets/PDFs/booklet-your-consumer-rights-car-repairs.pdf sort of sides with shouldn't have to pay as well, but i'll go re-read that.

 

and if they push it i'll be asking for a more complete breakdown of their hours as on the first invoice they have 12 hours labour for a remove, install and test transmission (plus the initial diagnosis) but on the 2nd invoice they're only charging me for 6 hours for a remove, install and test the faulty reconditioned unit. so theres at least 4 hours extra on the first invoice that wasn't approved. only went with a big dealer to try and minimise this sort of bs.

 

cheers

