My 2005 Ford Courier 4.0 litre auto lost some gears.



Took it to a largish Ford dealer. They ran their diagnostics and road tested it and confirmed the transmission issues. The next step they suggested was dropping the pan and take a look at the bands to try and confirm what the issue was. I ok'd that and they came back with the transmission would need replacement. They found a reconditioned unit for $2300 and i ok'd that. They installed that and found that the reconditioned transmission had a problem. They found another reconditioned unit, installed that and that was good.



Picked up the ute and paid their invoice. Basically the price of the reconditioned transmission, 12 hours labour and trans oil.



A couple of weeks later they send me another invoice for 6 hours of labour plus oil for the installation/removal of the first faulty reconditioned transmission.



My question is should i be picking up this cost for the work on the faulty reconditioned transmission? The only mention of any costs was the initial error code check/road test, $295 to drop the pan and check the band and the $2300 for the actual reconditioned transmission.



