Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)How to stop headlights yellowing ?
1101

3120 posts

Uber Geek


#318552 28-Jan-2025 21:36
Send private message

Hi . I read that headlights should be protected from UV to stop them yellowing/cracking .

But how. Is there a product for this ?
Will the heat from the bulbs affect anything I put on the lenses ? ie some sort of car paint protection product 

 

Cheers

Create new topic
mattwnz
20006 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336800 28-Jan-2025 22:08
Send private message

Keeping it garaged when not used. Even a 15 year old vehicle I had never went yellow, despite seeing many of the same cars of similar age with yellowed headlights

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
Scott3
3909 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3336820 28-Jan-2025 23:12
Send private message

I used this one.

In short you clean (almost sand) the headlight with a fairly harsh abrasive, then you mask up the surrounding area and spray on a few coats.  


https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/meguiars-meguiars-two-step-headlight-restoration-kit/546741.html?cgid=SCN01010503#srsltid=AfmBOopmPcGk_uCM_ZiSm3wfoPbaRU7lbfYPMPVBWGyAQFN79RgnrfA3&start=10

 

Kind of expensive, but it did three car's.


I wouldn't do anything pre-emptively, but if your lights are becoming foggy, this approach lasts way longer than just polishing.

mudguard
2063 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336849 29-Jan-2025 06:26
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

Keeping it garaged when not used. Even a 15 year old vehicle I had never went yellow, despite seeing many of the same cars of similar age with yellowed headlights

 

 

 

 

Can depend on the exact car. I have an old Civic, the NZ New versions got glass head lights, the Japanese imports had plastic, so they would yellow quite quickly.

 

 

 

You can rub JIF on them or Meguirs Plastic X which is what I use. 

 

But obviously avoiding UV helps 



johno1234
2635 posts

Uber Geek


  #3336862 29-Jan-2025 08:43
Send private message

I don't think there's much you can do apart from avoiding the sun, and re-polishing periodically when they become dulled.

 

Our dear old Landcruiser has had it's headlights polished three times now. I did the first one which worked perfectly. After a few years it became dull again and I had another go at it and it didn't really work so I had a panel beater do it which didn't cost much and they're back to looking brand new again.

 

I don't think those coatings are capable of keeping NZ level UV out.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright