Hi . I read that headlights should be protected from UV to stop them yellowing/cracking .
But how. Is there a product for this ?
Will the heat from the bulbs affect anything I put on the lenses ? ie some sort of car paint protection product
Cheers
Keeping it garaged when not used. Even a 15 year old vehicle I had never went yellow, despite seeing many of the same cars of similar age with yellowed headlights
I used this one.
In short you clean (almost sand) the headlight with a fairly harsh abrasive, then you mask up the surrounding area and spray on a few coats.
https://www.supercheapauto.co.nz/p/meguiars-meguiars-two-step-headlight-restoration-kit/546741.html?cgid=SCN01010503#srsltid=AfmBOopmPcGk_uCM_ZiSm3wfoPbaRU7lbfYPMPVBWGyAQFN79RgnrfA3&start=10
Kind of expensive, but it did three car's.
I wouldn't do anything pre-emptively, but if your lights are becoming foggy, this approach lasts way longer than just polishing.
mattwnz:
Keeping it garaged when not used. Even a 15 year old vehicle I had never went yellow, despite seeing many of the same cars of similar age with yellowed headlights
Can depend on the exact car. I have an old Civic, the NZ New versions got glass head lights, the Japanese imports had plastic, so they would yellow quite quickly.
You can rub JIF on them or Meguirs Plastic X which is what I use.
But obviously avoiding UV helps
I don't think there's much you can do apart from avoiding the sun, and re-polishing periodically when they become dulled.
Our dear old Landcruiser has had it's headlights polished three times now. I did the first one which worked perfectly. After a few years it became dull again and I had another go at it and it didn't really work so I had a panel beater do it which didn't cost much and they're back to looking brand new again.
I don't think those coatings are capable of keeping NZ level UV out.