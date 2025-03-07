Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
TLDR; Is a 6 year old ECU fault a candidate for CGA?

 

Hi Team

 

Wasnt sure where to post this.

 

I have a 6 year old Ute with low ks (<50k). Being 6 years old its "out of warranty". I purchased it new from a dealer.

 

Late last year it started showing an error code regarding a crankshaft sensor and as a result the car wont accelerate when the revs get up past 2500. Its drivable but not ideal.

 

Its been back to the dealer twice with no resolution. They replaced the sensor, checked the timing etc and mechanically its fine.

 

At my cost I sent to it to an auto electrician who checked the loom/wiring and said the sensor signal is getting to the ECU.

 

As a result he says he is 99% sure its the ECU.

 

Now, I can source a second hand ECU but am told these need to be reflashed.

 

Ive also been told by someone with the same vehicle that they paid $2000 for an ECU swap at a dealer (different issue).

 

After that premable, given an ECU isnt physically damaged and isnt a mechanical or wear&tear part would the CGA be applicable to this?

 

I just wanted to validate before I discuss with the dealer.

Bump, anyone?

