So I'm looking at getting an ebike, mostly to commute to work which is approx 16kms each way, has a number of hills and is undulating most of the way. I've done a bit of mountain biking in the past and am mulling over if I should get more of an e-mountain bike style that I could commute on, and also use it for some light off road duties on beginner tracks. Budget is pretty flexible but 4is k is prob max so not sure how much of a MTB that gets you.

Some of the current options I'm looking at

https://www.99bikes.co.nz/collections/electric-bikes/products/avanti-explorer-e1-32kph-green?variant=46091985649903 - strictly a commuter but comes with racks, mud guards, lights etc so likely a perfect commuter?

And some of the more MTB style options Im looking at

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/549950/merida-ebig-seven-300-se-matte-black

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/526401/2023-giant-talon-e-1-29-shale-green

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/563352/2024-trek-marlin-6-crimson

Keen to hear your thoughts, esp if you have one of these bikes. Do you think I will hate commuting on a MTB so should just stick with the more commute style bike and just hire an e-MTB if I want to go off road?

Thanks.