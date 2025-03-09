Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
So I'm looking at getting an ebike, mostly to commute to work which is approx 16kms each way, has a number of hills and is undulating most of the way. I've done a bit of mountain biking in the past and am mulling over if I should get more of an e-mountain bike style that I could commute on, and also use it for some light off road duties on beginner tracks. Budget is pretty flexible but 4is k is prob max so not sure how much of a MTB that gets you.

 

Some of the current options I'm looking at

 

https://www.99bikes.co.nz/collections/electric-bikes/products/avanti-explorer-e1-32kph-green?variant=46091985649903 - strictly a commuter but comes with racks, mud guards, lights etc so likely a perfect commuter?

 

 

 

And some of the more MTB style options Im looking at

 

 

 

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/549950/merida-ebig-seven-300-se-matte-black

 

 

 

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/526401/2023-giant-talon-e-1-29-shale-green

 

 

 

https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/563352/2024-trek-marlin-6-crimson

 

 

 

Keen to hear your thoughts, esp if you have one of these bikes. Do you think I will hate commuting on a MTB so should just stick with the more commute style bike and just hire an e-MTB if I want to go off road?

 

 

 

Thanks.




I've bought the Avanti Explorer E1 two weeks ago for a teen child of mine who has up to 120 km of commuting to do each week. Terrain is flat and mostly on seperate cycleways. It's been perfect for their use.

 
 
 
 

How about one of these?  I have an earlier model and it's a trail bike with all the stuff you need for commuting.  Also a big battery and lot's of torque.  I use mine for grade three trails and it's perfect for that sort of thing.  https://www.99bikes.co.nz/collections/watt-wheels/products/2024-wattwheels-bighorn-s-smart-bike-720wh-misty-blue

I have a giant e-talon, which I have had for over 3 years. Used as a commuter.

 

My thought process was similar to your in that I wanted a MTB "style" bike. And I might use it occasionally off-road. Just be aware that at the end of the day is an electrified entry-level hardtail. I would not do any off-ride trail where the wheels were leaving the ground myself.

 

I suspect it is - although no lightweight compared to my non electric full suspension bike - lighter than then other ebike options more targeted for  on-road usage.

 

As a commuter it is fine. It doesn't have bosses for easily adding say a carrier to panniers. You could still add with adaptors etc. but I just use a backpack. I do add accessory mudguards in winter - for the rear with a seatpost clamp.



I think a bike that is marginally over the $4k budget, but would do the commutes easily, then is fully capable of the odd offroad adventure would be this: https://www.evocycles.co.nz/Product/587149/polygon-tensor-e-blue

 

A quality entry level bike that has good compnents that will last for years and is also rugged enough for the occasional small jump or gravel/dirt trail. 

 

Another option would be one of these: https://www.specialized.com/nz/en/turbo-tero-30/p/275157?color=444295-275157 Similar spec and similar price to the above. 

 

This also wouldn't be a terrible option for under $4k: https://electrify.nz/products/cube-reaction-hybrid-performance-500-allroad-trapeze-2022-copy-1

 

 

 

I think the biggest thing to think about is after sales service - if anything goes wrong, you want a business that will honour the warranty, help you out with servicing and make sure that repairs or tuning are available and affordable. 

 

 




Two issues that you could also think about:

 

Is reliability/punctuality critical ? My wife had daily meetings to run and was scared of punctures. We set her hybrid up with expensive but really bullet-proof tyres - broken glass & road hazards can be overcome by very good road tyres or good knobbly MTB tyres. Sod's law strikes on the day you really need to be on-time ! Also, will MTB tyres & rims make it easier to to climb any curbs on your route - or is it all smooth ?

 

Rain & clothing: Road bikes are much easier to set up with full mudguards - moving suspension geometry makes it all much harder. Maybe you plan to never ride on a day with a chance of rain ? Or change & shower at work ? However, if you plan to ride a full-suspension MTB in the rain, a set of minimalist 'Mucky-Nutz' is great, but it's not going to make it easy to arrive clean ;-) 

I’m too old (or feel too old) to go with a MTB for commuting, so my last bike was an upright ‘city’ bike, and (now having nearly completely lost concerns about being judged) my current e-bike is even a step-through!

 

If commuting is its core purpose then I would suggest getting a bike set up for this - both in terms of frame/style as well as features/accessories - is a no-brainer. I get that one can wear a pack, but (despite the motor assist) I still like to get a bit of a workout, and the freedom of being able to have my stuff in a pannier bag is such a relief. I also don’t need to worry about sticking on mudguards or lights (or getting dirty/being difficult to see), and have a basic bike lock built in (and which I also use to attach a pretty meaty chain).

 

I went for a Merida that has relatively narrow road tyres (but damn robust - no punctures thus far); there is another variant of the bike which comes with slightly more knobbly tyres that would make it more suitable for basic bike trails but not off-roading: https://www.99bikes.co.nz/collections/ehybrid-ebikes/products/2025-merida-espresso-cc-400-eq-silk-evergreen . (I imagine  a step-over not step-through would be needed for anything that put much stress on the frame.)

 

 

jonathan18:

 

I’m too old (or feel too old) to go with a MTB for commuting, so my last bike was an upright ‘city’ bike, and (now having nearly completely lost concerns about being judged) my current e-bike is even a step-through!

 

If commuting is its core purpose then I would suggest getting a bike set up for this - both in terms of frame/style as well as features/accessories - is a no-brainer. I get that one can wear a pack, but (despite the motor assist) I still like to get a bit of a workout, and the freedom of being able to have my stuff in a pannier bag is such a relief. I also don’t need to worry about sticking on mudguards or lights (or getting dirty/being difficult to see), and have a basic bike lock built in (and which I also use to attach a pretty meaty chain).

 

I went for a Merida that has relatively narrow road tyres (but damn robust - no punctures thus far); there is another variant of the bike which comes with slightly more knobbly tyres that would make it more suitable for basic bike trails but not off-roading: https://www.99bikes.co.nz/collections/ehybrid-ebikes/products/2025-merida-espresso-cc-400-eq-silk-evergreen . (I imagine  a step-over not step-through would be needed for anything that put much stress on the frame.)

 

 

Actually, this is something that's often overlooked - the bike that suits your needs, rather than the bike that looks the coolest to those that won't be riding it will always the the best bike. 

 

Step-thu bike frames are super practical and they're no longer "just for the ladies". In other countries, they're simply referred to as "Dutch-style" bikes. 

 

Those Merida Espresso's have had some great write-ups. 




pdh:

 

Two issues that you could also think about:

 

Is reliability/punctuality critical ? My wife had daily meetings to run and was scared of punctures. We set her hybrid up with expensive but really bullet-proof tyres - broken glass & road hazards can be overcome by very good road tyres or good knobbly MTB tyres. Sod's law strikes on the day you really need to be on-time ! Also, will MTB tyres & rims make it easier to to climb any curbs on your route - or is it all smooth ?

 

 

The advent of tubeless rims and tyres has opened the door to running foam insets, 

 

While designed to allow MTBers to run tyres at low pressure by helping to stiffen the sidewall, they have an added benefit of making it possible to ride with a flat tire . - great for daily commuters...

 

https://burkescycles.co.nz/products/vittoria-air-liner-mtb?

 

 

jonathan18:

 

I’m too old (or feel too old) to go with a MTB for commuting, so my last bike was an upright ‘city’ bike, and (now having nearly completely lost concerns about being judged) my current e-bike is even a step-through!

 

If commuting is its core purpose then I would suggest getting a bike set up for this - both in terms of frame/style as well as features/accessories - is a no-brainer. I get that one can wear a pack, but (despite the motor assist) I still like to get a bit of a workout, and the freedom of being able to have my stuff in a pannier bag is such a relief. I also don’t need to worry about sticking on mudguards or lights (or getting dirty/being difficult to see), and have a basic bike lock built in (and which I also use to attach a pretty meaty chain).

 

I went for a Merida that has relatively narrow road tyres (but damn robust - no punctures thus far); there is another variant of the bike which comes with slightly more knobbly tyres that would make it more suitable for basic bike trails but not off-roading: https://www.99bikes.co.nz/collections/ehybrid-ebikes/products/2025-merida-espresso-cc-400-eq-silk-evergreen . (I imagine  a step-over not step-through would be needed for anything that put much stress on the frame.)

 

 

For comfort you can't beat an upright style frame and bars. Might not be as efficient and fast and might be my technique but man, low handles give me sore hands, necj and shoulders.

ok, thanks for all the replies so far - appreciated and certainly given me a lot to think about. I'm tending towards something thats strictly a commuter and just hiring an e-mtb if I want to hit the trails. Definitely good point re: the punctures as that could be a major pita.

 

I'm actually planning to sell my motorbike that I commute on as I'm just seeing more and more scary driving and there's been some horrific crashes lately that have made me think I will be much safer on a cycle path then a motorway. Does mean I'll be winter commuting though so mudguards, lights etc etc are all going to be necessary.

 

@pab, are you able to comment on how the Avanti does going up steep hills at all or has your teenager only ridden it on the flat?

 

@handsomDan, this https://electrify.nz/products/cube-reaction-hybrid-performance-500-allroad-trapeze-2022-copy-1 has pipped my interest so might pop in and see it as they are close to the office. Thanks for highlighting it :)

 

Cheers everyone.




@pab, are you able to comment on how the Avanti does going up steep hills at all or has your teenager only ridden it on the flat?



No comment on the hills as we're on the north side of Christchurch where it's flat as a pancake. The motor on the Avanti is the entry level 40nm Active Line, so I'd ask the store if you could test it out to be sure it's suitable for your needs.

Update. You may want to check out https://electricbikesnz.com/2017/04/02/the-13-ebike-hill-climbing-mega-test/. It has a hill test review of various motors. The Active Line got up Grafton Gully well enough, though meet it's match on the steep part of Liverpool St.

pab:

 

@pab, are you able to comment on how the Avanti does going up steep hills at all or has your teenager only ridden it on the flat?

 



No comment on the hills as we're on the north side of Christchurch where it's flat as a pancake. The motor on the Avanti is the entry level 40nm Active Line, so I'd ask the store if you could test it out to be sure it's suitable for your needs.

Update. You may want to check out https://electricbikesnz.com/2017/04/02/the-13-ebike-hill-climbing-mega-test/. It has a hill test review of various motors. The Active Line got up Grafton Gully well enough, though meet it's match on the steep part of Liverpool St.

 

thats awesome, Ill take a read - thanks!




Liverpool street is the steepest street in Auckland, but it's still only 2/3 as steep as Baldwin st in Dunedin :)

 

https://tewahanui.nz/auckland-issues/steep-but-not-the-steepest

 

 

