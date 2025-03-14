Was having fun lately with various Speedometers. Had developed Japanese to English conversion solutions for speedometers in various vehicles: SUZUKI JIMNY, TOYOTA MARK X, Few CROWNs, SAI, few LEXUS, ESTIMA Petrol and Hybrid, Nissan Serena C26, C27.

Managed to un program TPMS in some models from the Instrument Cluster, e.g. Hyundai Ioniq, SUZUKI JIMNY, LEAF ASE0

Managed to un program FEB warning light from Nissan Leaf cluster (car had faulty FEB radar system).

Managed to "personalize" LEAF AZEO cluster with owner's name.

Fixed few clusters broken by DIY-ers

People ask about ad-hoc Japanese to English solution for their speedometers all the time (Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Nissan), but majority unwilling to spend an hour to take the cluster out for me to have a look what's inside, despite it is no damaging procedure.