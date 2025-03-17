Hey hive mind. Am looking at purchasing a 2012 Nissan Wingroad for my son as a first car. This is the vehicle below.

https://www.carjam.co.nz/car/?plate=Gps888

Looking to buy it off a family friend and wondering if anyone has any experience with these vehicles? I can see it runs on 91 and is chain cam (from what I've found online). Body is in good nick and has been driven by an old lady for most of its life.

Thoughts? Things to look out for? Have service records and has had oil etc changed regularly.

She's looking for around $4000, which is for comparable to what I've found on Trademe.