If it helps, we have a pair of 30kWh leafs and I've taken both on the 90km ish round trip to work. They are both in the 80-85% ballpark on their battery health.

Generally my 45km commute uses between 25% and 30% on the better car and up to 35% on the weaker battery. Optimistically we can get around 150km on a charge for a road trip in bith cars.

Personally if I was doing about 20-30km morr a day I'd be opting to go for a 40kWh battery. The 30kWh might do it but battery degradation is definitely a thing so how long would the car suit your needs and I'd definitely favour having the overhead just in case there's a detour, you have to make another trip after work or the car doesn't charge properly for some reason (usually not inserting the cable properly and not noticing as its on a timer). It's definitely saved us a couple of times having the spare capacity.